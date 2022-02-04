6 Best Testosterone Booster Supplements & Pills For USA In 2022
Testosterone Booster Supplements can help you stay lean, increase your sexual drive, boost your cognitive and memory ability, increase your bone density, and clearly boost your muscle mass and your physical condition/strength.
Testosterone supplements help regulate fertility, red blood cell production and distribution of fat.
Testosterone is the male sex hormone, produced in men mainly by the testicles, vital for important sexual development. It affects a man's appearance and also helps build muscle and bone mass. It helps regulate fertility, red blood cell production and distribution of fat. The amount of energy you have and how active and efficient you feel, can be attributed to testosterone. It also delays ageing!
As men get older, problems may appear with organic functions. It might start with hair loss and baldness, loss of muscular mass and strength, and eventually a mind not as efficient as it was before.
As the years go by, especially following the age of 30 to 35, there is a gradual decline in testosterone levels, manifested by the development of various problems. High or low levels of testosterone can lead to some dysfunction in the body. When levels of testosterone drop lower than levels that are heathy, they can lead to conditions like hypogonadism or infertility too.
Therefore, a good effective Testosterone Booster Supplement can help you stay lean, increase your sexual drive, boost your cognitive and memory ability, increase your bone density, and clearly boost your muscle mass and your physical condition/strength.
While testosterone supplements may be helpful for those with a deficiency, people should only take these under medical supervision. So talk to your doctor before you plan to take these hormone pills.
We will now talk about testosterone boosting pills. More specifically, six of the best Testosterone Booster Supplements of the past year (2021) and the top products in this year's (2022).
Have a look below:
No. 1: TestoPrime ( The Best Testosterone Booster Supplement for all ages)
No. 2: Testogen (Best Testosterone Boosting Pills – for Men over 40 and 50)
No. 3: Testo-Max (top choice for muscle mass gains - men over 30)
No. 4: TestRX (for enhanced libido and "stiff" erections)
No. 5: Prime Male (the ultimate product for purebred males of all ages)
No. 6: TestoFuel (Good T-Booster combining muscle benefits and sexual drive)
Should I take a Testosterone Booster?
Prior to starting the discussion on the products, we need to clarify that these supplements do not contain the synthetic hormone testosterone or any other anabolic substance. The supplements mentioned above (all 6 of them) are of natural composition and 100% legal.
It is necessary to be clear that you are not going to take any anabolic steroids by taking these products. Additionally, these products do not have the corresponding effects of a steroid. The fact that they manage to perform at a high level like anabolic steroids (containing natural ingredients only, and not causing any side effects) is the reason for bearing this name. They are extremely popular, especially in the gym/sports area.
Using the listed supplements are therefore "like taking anabolic" without, however, harming your body. Benefits are listed as:
- non-toxic
- does not contain chemicals (contain only premium natural ingredients)
- does not contain genetically modified products (GMO's)
- does not contain chemical stimulants
- does not cause addiction
- does not cause hormonal disorders
- manufactured in FDA certified facilities
- GMP certification (good manufacturing practices)
The supplements presented in detail here are natural products made to boost endogenous testosterone in the body, not synthetic hormones prepared in a laboratory. Each of these supplements is a kind of "booster" that is capable of "tricking" the body and pushing it to function just like when it was a teenager.
The Six (6) Best Testosterone Booster Supplements (Pills) on the Market
No. 1: TestoPrime (No. 1 natural Testosterone Booster)
Click Here To Order TesotPrime (Best price Online)
Ingredients:
- Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) 40 mg 400% of RDA
- Green Tea Extract 70% Catechins 20: 1,200 mg (equivalent to 4,000 mg)
- D-Aspartic Acid (D-AA) 2,000 mg
- Panax Ginseng 200: 1 Extract 40 mg (equivalent to 8,000 mg)
- KSM 66 ® Ashwagandha Extract 12: 1 55.67 mg (equivalent to 668 mg)
- Fenugreek 4: 1 Extract 200 mg (equivalent to 800 mg)
- Vitamin D (as Cholecalciferol) 533.6% of SD
- Pomegranate Extract 40% Ellagic Acid 45: 18 mg (equivalent to 360 mg)
- Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) 5.6 mg 400% of SD
- Vitamin B5 (as Calcium Pantothenate) 8 mg 133.33% of RDA
- Garlic Extract 100: 1 16 mg (equivalent to 1,600 mg)
- Black Pepper Extract 95% Piperine 6.68 mg
Reasons for buying it (PROS):
- A product with huge acceptance by the global male population (No.1 in sales all over the world).
- A 100% natural product made from selected high quality ingredients.
- Safe bearing all required by law certifications.
- Contains 12 very strong natural T boosters for maximum results.
- The only product providing a money back guarantee under no time limit (for life).
- Affordable price/quality ratio.
- Contains the ingredient KSM 66®, the most powerful form of Ashwagandha herb extract worldwide.
- Contains 8,000 mg of the natural booster/antioxidant/aphrodisiac ingredient Panax Ginseng, for endless energy and enhanced performance.
- Offers up to 16% higher weight loss, up to 138.7% more muscle rebuilding, up to 92.2% more physical endurance/strength/athletic and sexual performance, up to 44% higher testosterone levels, up to 12% enhanced energy and up to 71.6% less oxidative stress.
- Contains the amazing natural booster D-Aspartic Acid in one of the highest doses at 2,000 mg (compared to other supplements containing significantly smaller amounts).
- The company offers special (very low) prices with the purchase of multiple packages (multi-buy).
- Contains no soy.
- Vegan friendly.
- Upon purchase of 3 packs (120 capsules) you receive 1 more pack free, along with free e-books, guiding you on how to achieve your goal faster (and correctly).
Reasons for not buying it (CONS):
- A relatively "new" product, compared to others that are older and more tested.
- Available via the official website only.
- The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of 4 pills/day (which is enough in any case).
Method of use:
The daily dose recommended by the company of 4 pills per day, are administered all together just before breakfast (about 30 - 45 minutes in advance).
Administration of the pills on an empty stomach increases their effectiveness, reducing the time required for action.
I think the dose is quite large and I would have preferred the active ingredients merged into 1 or at most 2 capsules, instead of 4 as is currently available. However, its active ability compensates even the most skeptical person.
Click Here to Order TestoPrime (Best Price Online)
No. 2: Testogen (Strongest Natural Testosterone Boosting Pills for Rejuvenation)
Click Here to Order Testogen (-20% Discount)
Ingredients:
- D-Aspartic Acid (2352 mg)
- Magnesium (from Magnesium Citrate) (200 mg) 53.3% of RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance)
- Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) (50 mcg) 1000% of RDA
- Nettle Leaf Extract 4: 1 (40 mg)
- Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4: 1 (40 mg)
- Fenugreek Extract 4: 1 (40 mg)
- Vitamin K1 (from Phytonadione) (20 mcg) 26.66% of RDA
- Vitamin B6 (from Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) (20 mg) 1428% of RDA
- Zinc (from Zinc Citrate Dihydrate) (10 mg) 100% of RDA
- Boron (8 mg)
- Bioperine 95% Piperine (5 mg)
Reasons for buying it (PROS):
- Contains only premium natural ingredients.
- Preferred by older men for its enhanced results (this product is not limited for younger men (aged 18+) to use it).
- Provides multiple benefits (sexual, mental, physical, psychological, and athletic).
- Increases motivation & boosts self-confidence.
- Upon purchase, also provides exercise and strengthening guides, for easily entering a health and physical stimulation program.
- Contains a significant amount of vitamin D3 (53 mcg) in the form of cholecalciferol, greatly enhancing testosterone production.
- Ensures huge savings in multi-buy purchases.
- Contains the largest dose of D-Aspartic Acid found in the market (2,352 mg).
- Long-term use without fear of causing health problems (short breaks are recommended, so as not to lose its effective strength).
- No dietary changes are required to see results (though a proper diet will increase the ultimate benefits).
Reasons for not buying it (CONS):
- 4 capsules per day required (large dosage).
- Purchase available online only.
- Contains only 40 mg Korean Red Ginseng as an aphrodisiac (I would like a little more).
- Does not contain ZMA (not in favor of it).
Method of use:
Administration of 4 capsules at one time every morning, about 20 minutes before breakfast (with empty stomach) and with plenty of water to break down and absorb the active ingredients more easily.
Click Here to Order Testogen (-20% Discount)
No. 3: Testo-Max (huge muscle gains [Bulking] and athletic endurance)
Click Here to Order Testo-Max from the Official Website
Ingredients:
- Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) 52 mcg 260% of RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance)
- Vitamin K1 (from Phytonadione) 20 mcg 17% of RDA
- Vitamin B6 (from Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) 20 mg 1.176% of RDA
- Magnesium (from Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Citrate) 200 mg 48% of RDA
- Zinc (from Zinc Citrate Dihydrate) 10 mg 91% of RDA
- D-Aspartic Acid (D-AA) 2.352 mg
- Nettle Leaf Extract 4: 1 (Uritica Dioica) 40 mg
- Ginseng Red Powder (Panax Ginseng) (root) 40 mg
- Fenugreek Extract 4: 1 (Trigonella Foenumgraecum) (seeds) 40 mg
- Boron (from Boron Citrate) 8 mg
- Bioperine 95% Piperine 5 mg
Reasons for buying it (PROS):
- The only natural nutritional supplement (pill) faithfully imitating the powerful anabolic substance Sustanon.
- Legal, and of the highest quality.
- Manufactured by a company specializing in sports supplements (preferred by bodybuilders, boxers, and all types of athletes for the massive physical gains secured).
- Provision of huge amounts of useful training energy for more efficient training.
- Maximum muscle gains.
- Not allowing muscle loss in the Cutting Phase.
- Ensures rapid muscle recovery.
- The No. 1 choice of athletes for training, used just as effectively in Bulking and Cutting phases.
- Ideally used (for even greater boost) with other company supplements in a stack.
- Contains a variety of vitamins important for the body (vitamin D, vitamin K1, and vitamin B6).
- Contains beneficial minerals, especially for the male body (zinc and magnesium).
Reasons for not buying it (CONS):
- Requires (unfortunately) administration of 4 pills per day.
- Only available via the official website.
- Provides refunds only within 14 days from the date of order and for unopened packages only.
Method of use:
Administration of 4 capsules with water about 20 minutes before breakfast, every day, regardless if it is a training day or not.
Recommended for continuous daily use for 2 months, then discontinued for 1.5 weeks, so the body does not become addicted to the ingredients.
There is no risk of addiction or intoxication, as the supplement does not contain any addictive or toxic substances.
Discontinuation is suggested so the body does not become used to the ingredients. The supplement will remain effective at 100% of its potential when following this recommendation.
No. 4: TestRX (Male Testosterone Booster for Erections never forgotten)
Ingredients:
- ZMA (Zinc Monomethionine Aspartate - Magnesium Aspartate - Vitamin B6/Pyridoxine)
- Fenugreek Seed Extract (50% Saponins) 300 mg
- Vitamin D3 1,140 IU
- Vitamin K2 (MK4) 20 mcg
- Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl) 5 mg
- Magnesium (Magnesium Aspartate) 200 mg
- Zinc (Zinc Monomethionine) 10 mg
- D-Aspartic Acid 2,300 mg
Reasons for buying it (PROS):
- Includes the mixture ZMA (zinc - magnesium - vitamin B6), which according to scientific research is a basic booster of training and sexual health.
- Preferred by men 35+.
- Visible results after just a few weeks of use.
- Helps increase lean muscle mass and effective weight control.
- Increases sexual drive (libido).
- Boosts energy levels, never feeling overwhelmed or "short on batteries."
- Protects lean muscle mass from loss.
- Preferred by men with "erection problems," ensuring the hardest and longest lasting erections ever achieved.
Reasons for not buying it (CONS):
- No offers for multi-buy purchase.
- Purchase available online only.
- Contains fewer active ingredients compared to other supplements in the same category.
- Seems to have (according to user reviews) slower action compared to other supplements.
- Requires administration of 4 pills per day, dispensed in 2 doses of 2 pills each in the morning and evening.
Method of use:
Like all testosterone supplements, TestRX requires a dose of 4 pills a day.
The difference from other supplements—and always according to the instructions for use given by the manufacturer—is that administration is done in 2 doses.
A dose of 2 pills each time, in morning with breakfast, and evening with dinner.
Due to the function of the supplement based on strengthening the body by receiving specific nutrients, consistency is required in its administration.
In the case you miss a dose, never take a double dose.
Just forget it and continue normally with the next dose.
No. 5: Prime Male (for every man taking his manhood seriously)
Click Here to Order Prime Male Online
Ingredients:
- D-Aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate (D-AA-CC) (1600 mg)
- Boron (as Boron Amino-Acid Chelate) (5 mg)
- Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4: 1 (root) (120 mg)
- Luteolin (60 mg)
- Magnesium (as Magnesium Citrate) (100 mg)
- Ashwagandha Extract 4: 1 (root) (300 mg)
- Vitamin D3 (4000 IU) 2000% of RDA
- Vitamin K2 (as Menaquinone 7) (45 mcg) 50% of RDA
- Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium-D-Pantothenate) (10 mg) 100% of RDA
- Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) (7.5 mg) 577% of RDA
- Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) (30 mg) 273% of RDA
- Nettle Root Extract 10: 1 (160 mg)
- Bioperine (10 mg)
Reasons for buying it (PROS):
- Offers a huge increase in testosterone (Boosts endogenous testosterone by 42% in just 12 days).
- Suitable for adult men of any age group and fitness level.
- Targets accumulated & stubborn abdominal fat with great success.
- Provides massive energy boost.
- Achieves control of blood pressure.
- Successfully enhances good cardiovascular function.
- Promises good sexual desire and momentum (libido) similar to teenager level.
- Strengthens the cognitive function of the brain.
- Its main advantage is the strengthening of mood/fight against depression (especially during the male menopause phase).
- It is one of the most effective T-boosters (especially favored by men 45 to 80 years old).
- Enhances prostate health.
- Takes care of bone health, making them stronger and denser (ensuring less risk of injuries and fractures).
- Promotes rebuilding lean muscle mass and increase of muscle gains in training.
- Promotes tightening of the skin to reduce the saggy look.
- Contains many vitamins and nutrients (a total of 12 nutrients stimulating the male body).
- No need for exercise to obtain benefits from Prime Male.
- Contains Luteolin (60 mg), an ingredient that effectively inhibits the production of female hormones by the body (estrogen).
- Contains Nettle Root (10: 1 160 mg), a unique natural strengthening ingredient aimed at male anti-aging.
- Controls prolactin levels in the body.
- Prevents SHBG (Sex Hormone Binding Globulin) from rendering the produced male hormone testosterone inactive.
Reasons for not buying it (CONS):
- Purchase available only online.
- Used more for strengthening the masculine nature and the erectile function, than for muscular reconstruction.
- Contains lower amounts of D-Aspartic Acid (D-AA) than other supplements, specifically about 1,600 mg (while for example, Testogen contains 2,352 mg).
- Recommended administration of 4 capsules/day (this supplement requires a large number of pills, administered in 4 doses, making it even more inconvenient for busy people).
Method of use:
The use of the Prime Male supplement (as well as any other dietary supplement) requires special care. Exceeding the clinical doses recommended by the manufacturer will never bring any additional benefits; on the contrary, it is very likely to cause problematic side effects.
The active natural ingredients of Prime Male act synergistically to deliver the desired benefits.
The ratios contained in the formula of the supplement are such that the RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) proposed by the company gives maximum benefits with no side effects.
Prime Male is recommended for administration of 4 doses of 1 capsule at a time.
Administration should be done with a meal or snack and always with a glass of water.
No. 6: TestoFuel (ideal choice for recovering your lost manhood)
Ingredients:
- Vitamin D3 (5000 IU)
- Vitamin K2 (18 mcg) 23% of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)
- Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) (5 mg) 250% of RDD
- Magnesium (as Magnesium Aspartate) (200 mg) 50% of RDD
- Zinc (as Zinc Monomethionine and Aspartate) (10 mg) 67% of RDD
- D-Aspartic Acid (2300 mg)
- Asian Red Panax Ginseng (100 mg)
- Fenugreek (seed) (100 mg)
- Oyster Extract (100 mg)
Reasons for buying it (PROS):
- Used to enhance athletic performance (as an anabolic steroid in a natural way and with no side effects) and enhance sexual drive and erectile ability.
- Designed for athletes (ideal for bodybuilders and boxers).
- Increases growth hormone levels (especially important hormone for bodybuilders) and enhances protein synthesis (for extra muscle growth).
- Its ingredient formula is tested and checked, being recently renewed and enhanced.
- Contains many valuable nutrients and vitamins.
- Contains, among other nutrients, vitamin K2 (menaquinone), acting in addition to vitamin D3 and enhancing the release of higher testosterone amounts.
- Achieves gradually accelerated muscle strengthening and reconstruction.
- Strengthens the physical entity and muscle strength.
- Reduces stored fat (even stubborn belly fat).
- Boosts self-confidence.
- Stimulates mood.
- Ensures better look and improved health.
- Enhances competitiveness (especially beneficial for athletes).
- Contains 2,300 mg of D-Aspartic Acid (D-AA), one of the largest dosages found on the market.
- Contains ingredients particularly beneficial for general health, stimulating the immune system.
- Possible use in combination with other sports nutritional supplements for muscle strengthening and mass loss of body fat.
- No need to discontinue doses for short periods (administer on a daily basis and for long periods with no fear).
- It is one of the few T-boosters suitable for women (due to its mild action).
- Does not contain any stimulants (does not cause sleep disorders).
- Ensures rapid muscle recovery after each workout (reducing the time between workouts).
- Strengthens joints and bones (minimizes injuries).
- Multi-purchase offers save money.
Reasons for not buying it (CONS):
- Time is necessary (minimum 2-3 months) to see the full benefits of increasing testosterone levels. A little slower compared to other supplements (like TestoPrime or Prime Male).
- Purchase available only via the product's official website.
- Requires administration of 4 pills daily.
- Contains Oyster Extract, a powerful allergenic food for many people.
Method of use:
Each pack of TestoFuel contains 120 vermillion active capsules. Recommended Daily dosage requires 4 capsules (advisable to follow the recommended dosage faithfully, for obtaining the maximum possible benefits).
Necessary to drink plenty of water with each dose.
Administration time is of your choice (depending on your training plan).
FAQ on Testosterone Boosting Pills
Q: Do I need a prescription for natural testosterone boosters?
A: No. All six of the above testosterone booster supplements are products of 100% natural composition, not included in the medicines or pharmaceutical preparations requiring a medical prescription or medical guidance.
They do not cause side effects and are completely safe when administered to healthy people, without health problems, faithfully following the instructions for use as given by the company.
Q: Is there any possibility for side effects when using testosterone boosting pills?
A: Unlike synthetic testosterone (given only by prescription and only for therapeutic use), natural testosterone boosting supplements are safe, completely natural (with not any chemicals), effective, and most importantly not causing any side effects.
The boosters are a kind of natural steroids, friendly to the body, and suitable for continuous use (even for long periods).
However, as with everything in nature, there is a minimal chance for some people to develop allergic reactions or side effects.
For this reason, new users of supplements should be careful at the beginning and take a small dose to "test" the product to be sure the product does not contain something "upsetting" to them.
At the first sign of an adverse reaction, immediately discontinue use and consult a doctor.
Q: Why should I take a testosterone booster?
A: There are various reasons to consider using a testosterone booster. These products can have many different uses, rendering many different benefits to the body.
Category 1: A first category of people who could benefit from the use of testosterone boosters are men with sexual problems.
Erectile dysfunction, lack of sexual desire (decreased sexual drive), problems with ejaculation, reduced sperm count, reduced energy, and physical endurance.
Category 2: Another category of people who can benefit from taking a T-booster is basically all men (maybe women as well, depending on the supplement) wishing to have massive muscle gains from their workouts , enhanced vigor, maximum muscle strength and endurance, improved focus, and fast post-workout recovery.
Category 3: A category that is equally important is that of men over 45 or 50 years of age. Their natural testosterone production is reduced to a large extent by this age, requiring external support to remain dynamic, active, healthy, and physically fit.
Q: Why not use synthetic hormone testosterone?
A: You may desperately want support for your workouts, but synthetic hormones and anabolic steroids are definitely not the answer.
Those who are involved and well acquainted with the field of bodybuilding, know that at least 9 out of 10 athletes will use supplements (legal or not).
This happens for two main reasons.
The first reason is to be able to cope with the very difficult and demanding physical training, while the second reason has to do with the management of overcoming the obstacle coming at some point in training, holding them with no progress.
Nevertheless, pure testosterone, though it can really help (and in fact a lot) in all of this, can cause a number of very serious and even life-threatening side effects.
Not to mention the obvious, that is, its use for sports purposes is now illegal and prosecuted by law.
Its purchase from a pharmacy and its administration requires a medical prescription and constant medical supervision and guidance (as the dosage administered may need adjustment in regular time intervals).
Some of the most serious problems caused include:
1. Cardiovascular problems
2. Infertility
3. Testicular shrinkage
4. Weight gain
5. Gynecomastia
6. Liver toxicity
7. Hepatic impairment
8. Erectile dysfunction
9. Schizophrenia
10. Mania
11. Depression
13. Skin diseases
14. Disorders of the immune system
15. Osteoporosis
16. Cancer
17. Psoriasis
Q: In which cases does the doctor prescribe testosterone?
A: Testosterone will only be prescribed for serious medical conditions. Even a relatively low testosterone level is often not sufficient reason for a doctor to prescribe pure testosterone.
Many men, especially after a certain age, show reduced production of testosterone (endogenous testosterone).
However, the administration of exogenous testosterone in the form of pills or injections (or even in the form of gels in some cases) is possibly administered under very specific medical conditions, the reason being that with the administration of pure pharmaceutical testosterone, the testicles begin to malfunction. This, as a logical consequence, can mean infertility or even total infertility for a man.
Therefore, if the person is at an age to have children, taking testosterone would be a serious problem.
This is why, in the case of young men (who for medical reasons undergo testosterone treatment) after the end of treatment a great effort is made to reverse the "damage" caused, without, however, a secured result.
Q: Are testosterone booster supplements FDA approved?
A: No. Nevertheless, even if some people present it as a negative for marketing reasons, it's actually something quite logical.
No dietary supplement is approved by the FDA, as it does not belong to its jurisdiction (since it is not a medicine).
Dietary supplements, as a separate product category (non-pharmaceutical), have separate ways of preserving their quality and consumer safety.
The six (6) products mentioned above are manufactured in completely legal facilities, approved and controlled by FDA.
Furthermore, all six (6) products discussed have GMP certification (good manufacturing practices), containing only natural ingredients. This means no chemicals, no carcinogens, no genetically modified substances (GMOs), no stimulants, no additives or preservatives, no addictive substances, and no hormones.
These are safe products, legally distributed around the world.
Q: Which signs should alert me for low testosterone levels?
A: There are a number of signs of low testosterone, including:
- Reduced energy (frequent feeling of fatigue)
- Reduced muscle mass (even loss of it)
- Frequent mood swings
- Decreased libido
- Problematic sexual performance (erectile dysfunction, ejaculation problems)
- Reduced bone density (frequent bone injuries)
- Reduced cognitive ability (memory, thinking, perception, analysis, concentration on something)
- Hair loss (baldness)
- Weight gain
- Increased fat deposition in body (especially in waist area)
- Bad psychology/depression
- May indicate low (poor) testosterone production
Q: Which are the best natural testosterone booster ingredients?
A: The best testosterone booster ingredients (look for them in the relevant dietary supplements) are:
- D-Aspartic Acid (D-AA)
- Vitamin D
- Magnesium
- Tribulus Terrestris
- Fenugreek
- Ginger
- Zinc
- Ashwagandha
- DHEA
- Oyster Extract
Q: Erectile Dysfunction: Is treatment recommended? How can T-Boosters Help?
A: Erectile dysfunction, a condition characterized by either temporary or permanent inability of a man to achieve a proper erection, to be capable of showing erection, hardness, and duration to complete the sexual act in full.
The problem of erectile dysfunction, once considered as a problem of older men, now seems to characterize the younger generation at increased rates (with higher frequency).
Could it be a consequence of lifestyle, poor nutrition, a state of intense stress, insufficient physical activity, bad psychology, or maybe lack of sufficient sleep?
Doctors claim that all the above reasons contribute greatly to manifestation of erectile dysfunction in men of all ages.
Unfortunately, many men are still obsessed with the taboo of "sexual impotence." They refuse to see a doctor or seek treatment, so these transient conditions (which may have been treated in a simple way today using the right products and medical guidance) eventually end up becoming chronic diseases.
The correct diagnosis is possible only by a medical specialist and usually after the completion of some relevant examinations.
Erectile dysfunction, however, can be treated.
The treatment method, not always the same for everyone, depends on the pathological picture of the individual and on a number of other factors that the doctor is called to take into account.
Among the various methods are:
2. Special diet
3. Psychological support
4. Medication
5. Surgery
In the case of medication (taken only under prescription) a number of drugs prescribed are:
1. Sildenafil (Viagra)
2. Vardenafil (Levitra, Staxyn & Vivanza)
3. Tadalafil (Cialis)
The above drugs are used for treatment and require oral administration.
However, (in certain cases) the doctor may prescribe medication, given either in the form of a gel applied to the penis, or intra-urethral treatment, aiming at inducing a successful erection.
Q: How does nutrition play a role in the fight against erectile dysfunction and testosterone decrease?
A: Scientific research has now shown that poor nutrition is not only associated with poor health and overweight conditions.
Poor nutrition seems to have a lot to do with a man's erectile capability.
In fact, experts warn that poor nutrition may have serious consequences on provoking erectile dysfunction and presenting failure to treat it.
A good and balanced diet can initially play an important role in a person's body weight. This is very important as research considers obesity as the major cause of erectile dysfunction in a large percentage of men.
Proper nutrition also promotes good cardiovascular function, and therefore adequate perspiration of genitals, eventually leading to a competent erection and proper sperm production.
Some of the foods necessary to include in every man's diet (regardless of age) include:
- eggs
- salmon
- swordfish
- tuna
- herring
- shellfish
- green leafy vegetables
- avocado
- milk enriched with Vitamin D
- nuts
- berries
- oranges
- legumes
- pure virgin olive oil
- whole grain products
- sesame pulp
- peaches
- spinach
- asparagus
- colorful peppers
- tomato
Tip: Avoid regular consumption of oily fish; being rich in heavy metals, it can affect fertility in an adverse way.
Final Conclusion
Now, our intention of creating this detailed review is to direct you toward trustworthy supplements like the above mentioned Natural Testosterone Boosting Pills.
The Best Testosterone Booster Supplements can help with low testosterone symptoms using only natural ingredients.
However, as with any supplement, it's always wise to speak to your primary health provider before starting treatment..
This article was provided by Reckonsoft.org on behalf of their client. If any questions related to the article, please do not hesitate to contact them.
Reckonsoft Ltd
Website: https://www.reckonsoft.org
Email: contact@reckonsoft.org
Disclaimer: This article is part of a sponsored content programme. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.