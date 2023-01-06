Yoga: Practice These Yoga Asanas To Stay Fit Through The Winter Season
Practice these 5 simple yet effective tips to ensure you stay fit through the winter season.
As the winter season has set, it brings a new set of health issues. Winter season makes us more susceptible to flu. Along with this, the winter season might cause laziness, stiffness, and less exercise.
To combat these issues, it is necessary to take preventive measures. Yoga has proven to have very beneficial effects on our bodies. Yoga may also help you fight these winter health issues and diseases. Continue reading as we share some yoga poses that can help you stay fit through the winter season.
Yoga poses that will help you stay fit through winter:
1. Adho Mukha Svanasana
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
2. Sarvangasana
- In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
3. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
4. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
5. Savasana
- Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
Add these yoga poses to your winter workout routine to stay fit and healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
