World Organ Donation Day 2021: 10 Things You Need To Know About Organ Donation

World Organ Donation Day is observed on every year on August 13 to spread awareness about organ donation. Every year many people lose their lives due to the failure of procurement of organs for transplant. Government data suggests that in India, around 5, 00,000 people die because of the non-availability of organs every year. This day aims to encourage people to donate organs that can help save lives. There is a lack of awareness about donating organs. Many people don't wish to donate organs due to many reasons. On the contrary, some people willing to donate organs are not aware of how to go about the procedure. As World Organ Donation Day is around the corner, let's know more about the process of organ donation.
World Organ Donation Day 2021: Know facts about organ donation
1. Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994
Under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994, organ donation is a legal procedure. The Act was revised in 2011 and implemented through the publication of Rules in 2014 bringing about several changes to streamline the process of declaration of brain death and organ retrieval. Only the hospitals that are licensed by the government can conduct transplant surgeries.
2. Brain death
Brain death is the death of the brain due to stroke, head injury or brain tumor, the brain dies but the heart continues to beat for a few hours or days. The vital organs are maintained. It is declared by a team of 4 doctors and is done after a series of tests which are repeated twice in a time frame of six hours.
3. Organ donation myth
A common misconception is that organ donation can be done by anyone after death, this isn't true. Donation after cardiac death is limited to tissues like eyes, skin, bones, heart valves. Once a donor dies a cardiac death the vital organs also die from the lack of blood supply.
4. Organ donation and transplantation in India
No organ donation in India is done without the consent of the family. Even if the donor in his lifetime had chosen to donate, still the family is asked for consent. Feasibility and suitability are decided by the transplant team only after performing the required tests.
5. Why NOTTO
The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) is an organization under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that coordinates and networks for organ procurement. It ensures a transparent and safe donation activity.
6. Age for organ donation
Organs can be donated by anyone irrespective of their age. In living donation, the minimum age for donation is 18 years and the upper limit depends on the organ to be donated. There is no defined age for donating organs after brain death. The decision to donate organs is based on strict medical criteria, not age.
7. Organs that can be donated
After brain death organs like the heart, liver, kidneys, intestines, lungs, and pancreas can be donated and tissues such as the cornea, heart valves, skin, and bone can be donated after natural death. If a person is suffering from diseases like cancer, HIV, diabetes, kidney disease, or heart disease they can't become a donor.
8. Importance of organ donation
One organ donor can save up to 8 lives and positively impact 50 others if the tissue and organs are effectively used.
9. Organ donation procedure
Organ procurement is performed by an expert transplant team with great care and dignity. It is a painless procedure without mutilation of the body. Expenses are paid by the recipient's family or the organ transplant program
10. Facts about organ donation in India
India has the second-largest population in the world but is far behind in organ retrieval and donation compared to other countries. In India, most organs are donated by living donors (for liver & kidney).
Organ donation can save and transform many lives. Organ donation day urges people to come forward and donate organs.
(Dr Shailendra Lalwani HOD and Consultant - Liver Transplantation and Hepato-Pancreatic Biliary Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka New Delhi)
