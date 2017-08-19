Home » Living Healthy » World Mosquito Day 2017: 6 Most Dangerous Diseases Transmitted By Mosquitoes
World Mosquito Day 2017: 6 Most Dangerous Diseases Transmitted By Mosquitoes
On World Mosquito Day 2017 let's see why mosquitoes are considered as one of the most dangerous creatures on the planet because tend to spread many deadly diseases.
World Mosquito Day 2017: Diseases caused by mosquitoes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mosquitoes are considered the most dangerous creatures on the planet
- Chikungunya is caused by a virus through the bite of infected mosquitoes
- Mosquito can transmit dengue about a week after biting an infected person
Zika Virus: The Zika virus is typically transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are aggressive and bite usually during the day and officials are warning people of the need to be vigilant, cover up and apply repellent regularly. There is no vaccine, treatment or cure for the disease and travelers to infected areas are being urged to prevent mosquito bites as the best and only protection against the disease.
West Nile virus: A viral infection carried in the blood of birds. The West Nile virus multiplies in the human blood stream and is carried to the brain, where it begins to affect the central nervous system and causes inflammation of brain tissue, known as encephalitis. If this happens, a person will develop high fever and headaches. There is no specific treatment of West Nile virus.
Dengue fever: This disease is spread by Aedes mosquitoes. A mosquito is able to transmit dengue about a week after biting an infected person. An infected person begins to show symptoms similar to other infections: high fever, headaches, back and joint pain, rashes and eye pain. If the fever lasts up to a week and is followed by bruising and bleeding, those are symptoms of dengue hemorrhagic fever. Like most viruses, there is no specific treatment. Doctors recommend acetaminophen, plenty of fluids and rest for dengue and hospitalization for hemorrhagic fever.
Malaria: Caused by parasites, primarily Plasmodium falciparum or Plasmodium vivax. Female Anopheles mosquitoes pick up the parasites by feeding on infected humans. Quinine and other anti-malarial drugs cure patients by attacking the parasites in the blood.
Yellow fever: Like dengue, it is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, especially Aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquito. The virus incubates in the body for three to six days before an infected person begins to show the common infection symptoms of fever, chills, headache and nausea. There may be a short remission before the disease returns with much more serious symptoms such as nosebleeds, bloody vomit and abdominal pain. While there is no treatment for yellow fever, it is possible to be vaccinated against infection for those living in or traveling to climates where the disease is prevalent.
Chikungunya: Chikungunya fever is caused by a virus that is spread to people through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Like Dengue, it is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. The symptoms can include sudden fever, joint pain with or without swelling, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, lower back pain and a rash. There is currently no vaccine to prevent Chikungunya. Management of the disease includes rest, fluids and medications to relieve the symptoms of fever and pain, such as ibuprofen, naproxen and paracetamol.
