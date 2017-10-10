World Mental Health Day 2017: Best Ways To Improve Mental Wellness At Work
Each year, October 10th is celebrated as World Mental Health Day and to increase public awareness about mental health issues. This year, the World Federation of Mental Health calls for improved mental wellness at workplace.
World Mental Health Day 2017: Mental Wellness at workplace
HIGHLIGHTS
- October 10th is celebrated as World Mental Health Day
- This year's theme, Mental Wellness at workplace
- 6 out of 10 people suffer from a mental health condition which they hide
Each year, October 10th is celebrated as World Mental Health Day with an aim to increase public awareness about mental health issues. The Day promotes more open discussion of mental disorders, and investments in prevention and treatment services. The treatment gap for mental, neurological and substance use disorders is formidable especially in poor resource countries. This year, the World Federation of Mental Health calls for improved mental wellness at workplace. Your performance at workplace greatly depends on your interpersonal relationships and conflicts or the level of pressure at work.
All these factors together affect your mental health. This year, the aim is to eliminate the stigma and encourage people to open up about their problems with their colleagues.
The federation quotes that six out of ten people suffer from a mental health condition which they hide from their employees.
The study conducted by the NGO, Silver Ribbon Singapore says that 23.4% people end up hiding their problems because they fear the risk of losing their jobs due to it. Whereas, 12.8% people believe that their employers will not understand their situation.
"Mental health at workplace can be seen in two contexts. One is the condition at workplace affecting an individual's mental health, and the other is the mental health of an employee that helps him or her adjusting to the workplace," says Dr. K. Vidhukumar, Additional Professor at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam.
"The stress at workplace will increase hypertension and affect blood sugar levels. It will also affect mental health. As it happens in the corporate world, demands and pro-management attitude of superiors are among the major causes of mental stress," he said. He also explained that issues of burn out are also faced by many people who show promise at the beginning of their career.
Ajeesh Ramachandran, Head of Psychiatry, General Hospital, explained that all bodily functions are affected due to strain at work. Physically, it may come as muscle aches and gastric disorders. In few cases, it may also show psychosomatic disorders.
"Most of the time, opening up with colleagues about anxieties and problems at work would help team leaders tap a person's efficiency in the right manner. Instead of blaming a person for being inefficient, support could be provided to improve efficiency. A person's talents can also be utilised in other areas instead of labelling the person as 'Not fit to work," he added.