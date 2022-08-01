World Lung Cancer Day 2022: Everything You Must Know About World Lung Cancer Day
World Lung Cancer Day 2022: Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in the country and therefore, its important to spread awareness regarding its prevention.
World Lung Cancer Day 2022: This day is observed to raise awareness towards lung cancer
Just pat your back if you successfully gave up smoking or a bad lifestyle choice that would have been a risk factor for lung cancer. It is believed that lung cancer is one of the most common cancers across the globe. However, it can be prevented with certain healthy lifestyle changes. In order to spread more awareness among the masses, World Lung Cancer Day is observed on August 1 every year. Lungs are basically, a pair of spongy, air-filled organs located on either side of the chest that help us inhale or exhale oxygen. Any damage to this organ may prove fatal. People who smoke are at a higher risk of developing lung cancer. Quitting smoking could be the first step toward keeping lung cancer at bay.
This year, the theme for World Lung Cancer Day is “close the care gap”, which essentially means recognising the barriers for cancer patients and providing them ease of care that they require sans discrimination.
History
The day was first observed in 2012 by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), and the American College of Chest Physicians.
The campaign, in general, focuses on all those who have been suffering from lung cancer and even those who have managed to defeat the disease. The day is observed to sensitise people to the possible causes of lung cancer and support those who are already battling the deadly disease.
Significance
With lung cancer, the survival chances are low. So, it's advisable to follow a healthy lifestyle. However, it is believed that it can be still cured if diagnosed and treated at an early age. Some of the common symptoms of lung cancer include laboured breathing, continuous cough, blood in cough, chest or back pains and mucus, and drastic weight loss, among others. Besides quitting smoking, avoiding tobacco products, exercising daily, and getting lung cancer screening done regularly are some ways to keep the disease at bay.
Treatment for lung cancer depends on the stage of cancer that has been detected in an individual. It can be broadly categorised into four types – surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation therapy.
How is this day celebrated?
On this day, volunteers of non-governmental organisations and other social groups conduct various events with the aim of spreading awareness regarding the early detection of cancer through regular screening and timely diagnosis as well as getting the right treatment on time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
