World Environment Day 2020: 11 Ways To Protect Yourself From Harmful Effects Of Air Pollution
World Environment Day 2020: Install indoor plants, wear anti-pollution mask whenever you have to visit crowded and dusty localities. Read here to know more ways to beat ill effects of air pollution.
World Environment Day: Use public transport for commuting as much as possible
HIGHLIGHTS
- Air pollution can lead to free radical damage
- It can increase risk of bronchitis and worsen cough
- This World Environment Day, beat ill effects of air pollution
World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. On this day today, let's take a look at air pollution and the many ways it poses a risk to your health. Air quality tends to worsen during the winter months, especially in northern parts of India, almost every year now. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, is it going to be worse for us? Experts believe that people with respiratory issues like asthma, bronchitis or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are going to face a challenging time if pollution levels increase in the upcoming months.
Doctor Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) feels that once the economy has opened up and there's rise in levels of pollution, it is going to be a challenging time for people with chronic respiratory diseases.
"It is my worry that these people are going to face difficulty in this case. Not only are they going to face consequences of high levels of air pollution, they will also be at risk of Covid-19. There is thus a need for developing good strategies in order to protect these vulnerable individuals," he told NDTV.
World Environment Day: How to beat ill effects of air pollution
The World Health Organization has stated that outdoor air pollution is a major risk to human health. It mentions that air pollution can aggravate asthma, increase cough, decrease lung function, increase risk of headaches and bronchitis.
Major contributors to air pollution are industrial pollution, exhaust from cars, buses and air planes, engine and fuel gases interacting with sun's rays.
To protect yourself from ill effects of air pollution, you can do the following:
1. Pollution tends to be highest during heat of the day. Hence, it is recommended that to plan your outdoor activities for early morning or late evening.
2. Use public transport for commuting as much as possible.
3. Avoid walking, running or cycling on busy streets. Wear N-95 anti-pollution mask whenever you need to step out in crowded or dusty localities.
4. If you're in a location where you cannot escape pollution, put a handkerchief on your mouth and nose to filter the gas and smoke.
5. Air pollution can lead to free radical damage. Consume lots of fruits and vegetables in order to get antioxidants that can reduce this damage.
6. Install air purifier at home to reduce indoor air pollution.
7. You can also install indoor plants that can help in reducing ill effects of air pollution. Plants like areca palm, money plant, gerbera and snake plant and basil can help in reducing indoor air pollution.
8. Clean your indoors with disinfectants and ensure that carpets are furniture are dust-free.
9. Filters on air conditioners and heaters must be cleaned regularly.
10. Wash bed sheets and stuffed toys regularly to prevent dust mites.
11. Keep your indoors well-ventilated to circulate air on days when air quality is good.
This World Environment Day, do your part in not contributing to air pollution and also make efforts to prevent being affected by it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
