World Breastfeeding Week: All About This Year's Theme- <i>Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility</i>

World Breastfeeding Week: All About This Year's Theme- Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility

World Breastfeeding Week is observed during the first week of August. The theme for the year 2021 is 'Protect Breastfeeding: A shared responsibility'.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 6, 2021 03:06 IST
2-Min Read
World Breastfeeding Week 2021: Breastfeeding is beneficial for both mother and baby

The theme of this year's World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7)is 'Protect Breastfeeding: A shared responsibility' which emphasizes the need for better support systems and policies that encourage mothers to breastfeed. In view of huge benefits for both infants and mothers, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also recommends exclusive breastfeeding for first 6 months and all infants should be breastfed for at least two years

Ms. LukmitaPawaskar, Lactation Expert, Jupiter Hospital said, "Breastfeeding has long lasting effects on the baby and mother as well. It contains all the nutrients an infant need in the first six months of life. With several live ingredients such as stem cells, white blood cells, breast milk acts as safeguard against many diseases including diarrhoea, pneumonia, asthma, and contributes to healthy growth of the children."

Studies have proven that frequent breastfeeding reduces the child's risk of morbidity and mortality. It has huge benefits and that can be compared with any other mode of feeding. Its benefits begin from the first moments after childbirth and last for many years after breastfeeding ends.


"Breastfeeding benefits the child as well as the mother. For mothers, it helps in reducing stress, and improves maternal sensitivity. Breastfeeding a Collective Responsibility is the theme for this year's World Breastfeeding Week. Towards this, a well-informed mother, with support from everyone including family, community, and policymakers, can make her achieve her breastfeeding goals smoothly," added Pawaskar.

"Antibodies produced during nursing help the infant's immunity, which aids in the fight against viruses and bacteria. It lowers the odds of your child acquiring asthma or allergies. Furthermore, babies who are exclusively breastfed for the first six months, without the use of any formula, have less ear infections, respiratory ailments, and diarrhea occurrences, said Dr. RishikeshPai, Director, Bloom IVF Centre.

This breastfeeding week, it becomes imperative to create awareness around breastfeeding for better health of the mother and the baby.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

