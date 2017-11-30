Significant Reduction In New HIV Infections Since 2001: Data
Due to its large population and demography, India is third largest Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) epidemic in the world. This epidemic is concentrated in the key affected populations including sex workers and men who have sex with them. According to UNAIDS data 2017, India has around 2.1 million people living with HIV, 0.3% HIV prevalence, 80,000 new HIV infections, 62,000 AIDS-related deaths, 50% adults and 30% children on antiretroviral treatment. However, the data indicates that India has seen a significant reduction (50%) in new HIV infections since 2001.
Speaking of the prevalence in states in 2015, Manipur has shown the highest estimated HIV prevalence, followed by Mizoram, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Goa.
The HIV epidemic in India is because of heterosexual sex, which accounted for 87% of new infections in 2015. However, the epidemic is concentrated among key affected populations such as sex workers. The reasons for this drive are subjective and tend to be different in different parts of the country.
Besides, states like Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Tripura and Tamil Nadu have shown adult HIV prevalence higher than the national prevalence (0.26%) while Odisha, Bihar, Sikkim, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal have shown an estimated adult HIV prevalence in the range of 0.21- 0.25%.
All other States/UTs have levels of adult HIV prevalence below 0.20%.
All these facts and figures are testimony to the fact that despite the availability of free antiretroviral treatment, positive result remains low as many individuals find it difficult to access clinics.
This World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1, let's pledge to spread more awareness about the communicable disease and continue on the expedition to eradicate it completely!
