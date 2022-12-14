Winter Diet: Add These Foods To Your Diet To Avoid Indigestion This Winter
Indigestion in winter is common and can be improved by diet changes
In the winter, acidity may reach a peak or get worse. This is likely a result of spending a lot of time indoors, engaging in less regular exercise, and consuming fatty, spicy, and junk food throughout the winter. A greater body mass index than in the summer is caused by an increase in caloric intake and a decrease in physical activity. All of these elements contribute to sluggish digestion, which ultimately results in acid reflux.
Thus, the process of digestion can be the source of a serious sickness like acid reflux if people consume too much of the wrong foods and are physically sedentary. In addition to decreased activity and digestive problems, the risk of acid reflux is also related to particular biological characteristics.
The less sunshine you receive in the winter is another aspect to take into account when dealing with acid reflux. Whether you endure shorter days in the winter or reside in a colder climate, this season may reduce your exposure to sunshine significantly.
Your body produces far less vitamin D when there is less sun exposure on your skin. the body creates this vitamin when the skin absorbs the sun. The oesophageal sphincter may relax as a result of low vitamin D levels, allowing acid to enter the oesophagus. Continue reading to find out what foods could help battle indigestion in winter.
Here are the best foods to add to your winter diet to fight indigestion:
1. Apple cider vinegar
One of the time-tested and most powerful strategies to combat acidity is apple cider vinegar. Due to its fundamental nature, it balances the effects of the stomach's acid. You can drink apple cider vinegar with honey and water.
2. Ghee
Ghee is frequently used to make a wide range of winter treats to maintain the body's temperature. warm. In addition to aiding in digestion, ghee also strengthens the immune system during the winter. Healthy gut flora, which are essential for efficient digestion, are supported by ghee.
3. Coconut water
You can benefit from coconut in several ways. Because of its high fibre content, it helps the digestion process by making the body's pH more alkaline. This cancels out the negative effects of the extra acid. Additionally, mucus is produced, shielding the stomach lining from the corrosive effects of the acid.
4. Jaggery
Jaggery is often consumed with hot milk before bed. The scientific truth that jaggery includes magnesium, which fortifies the intestines, is supported by this tradition of consuming little amounts of jaggery before bed. Strong intestines guard against and combat acidity when we consume jaggery.
5. Ginger
Natural anti-inflammatory qualities in ginger reduce heartburn and indigestion. It calms the stomach and helps lessen the amount of stomach acid that flows up into the oesophagus. Additionally, ginger is believed to absorb extra stomach acid, aiding in digestion and preventing acidity.
6. Oatmeal
Whole grain oatmeal is a fantastic source of fibre and is regarded as a fantastic breakfast option. A high-fibre diet is frequently linked to a lower incidence of acid reflux. Whole-grain bread and rice are possible additional sources of fibre.
Add these foods to your diet if you experience indigestion often.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
