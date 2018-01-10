Why Is A Massage Necessary For Your Infant
Have a new baby in the house? Then it is pretty obvious that there will be people around telling you to massage your baby every day. This practice isn't something new, it has been there for centuries. Infant massage has benefits of its own which makes it a must for all new born babies. But this may be raising a question in your mind as to how massaging can be good for infants. Here's why:-
1. Improves sleep
Yes, for all those tired mums and dads, this is good news. Sleep is an essential component of growth and development of the baby. As per the experts' word, when massaged, your baby will sleep faster, better, deeper and longer. Hence, a massage therapy is a must.
2. Digestion
A regular massage therapy can improve digestion in the new born baby. Some babies face gastric problems which may cause discomfort to them. A regular massage can help in reducing discomfort and pain due to gas. This, in turn, helps reducing the need for medication.
3. Improved blood circulation
A good blood circulation is good for the improved health of adults and also, babies. In case of adults, it is not very difficult to improve blood circulation but in case of babies, it is because they are immobile. This can be done by giving babies a massage regularly. Researches show that regular massaging can help in faster growth of body parts and foster physical growth and development.
4. Relieves stress
A massage therapy will help to reduce stress levels not just in you but also in your little one by keeping him or her calm. A gentle massage helps relax the muscles of the baby and soothe them.
5. Strengthen bond
That nurturing touch helps to give a soothing and secure feeling to your little one. This is when the mother and the child strengthen their bond. It is a way far better than any other for conveying love to your little one like no other. This is a proven method of fulfilling the baby's need for security. Your child then looks forward to it in the day, and this is when you can know the likes and dislikes of your child.
6. An intellectual development
This is when you can work on strengthening developing your baby's intellect. Talk to the baby about what you are doing, name the body parts, use descriptive words, try and develop that communication between you and your baby so that he or she can convey what they like or not.
While massaging your baby, make use of edible oils, trim your nails and take off your jewellery to avoid hurting the baby.
So, if you are parent to a new born baby, ensure that you give your baby a regular massage therapy for his or her healthy development.