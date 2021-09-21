What Is Oxidative Stress? Here Are Some Tips That Can Help Reduce It
Oxidative stress gives birth to various chronic lifestyle disorders comprising high blood pressure, cardiac disease, diabetes and more.
Uncontrolled oxidative stress can lead to higher risk of chronic conditions
Unbalanced lifestyle, diet rich in fats, rising pollution and radiation are the key factors responsible for increasing oxidative stress in human body. This stress occurs when there is a variation among the action of antioxidants and free radicals. It can result into damage of cell and tissue as well as plays a significant role in the process of aging. When a human body goes through oxidative stress, free radicals increase as compared to antioxidants and starts destroying the fatty tissue, protein and DNA makeup. This gives birth to various chronic lifestyle disorders comprising high blood pressure, cardiac disease, diabetes, hardening and narrowing of arteries, hardening of blood vessels, inflammatory conditions, and neurodegenerative diseases.
Unchecked oxidative stress can start the aging process, and affect the immune system and may give up to the development of many conditions. This is where the role of Squalene comes into play. Squalene, a natural component found in the human body from birth and the strongest natural antioxidant, will, however, be the natural path to a healthy body. Squalene readily let out the hydrogen to free radicals and abstract hydrogen from water in cells, thereby releasing oxygen to cells. It also gives benefits like anti-oxidation, generation of immunity, balance of cholesterol levels, acting as an anti-cancer agent and preventing heart diseases.
Besides, the amount of squalene in the body decreases as you age, this downfall in Squalene results into to low oxygen levels which lead to lifestyle diseases, poor sleep and early ageing. There are various lifestyle and dietary modifications one can incorporate to lower down the affect of oxidative stress in a human body.
Exercise regularly: As per the studies and experts, regular exercise is helpful in reducing the oxidative stress as it gives rise to natural antioxidants in the body and lowers down the damage caused by the oxidative stress. Even practising meditation on regular basis can also reduce oxidative stress and increases antioxidant levels in the body
Take a diet rich in antioxidants: Diet rich in antioxidants comprising minimum five servings of fruits and vegetables are needed so that the body can produce antioxidants. Citrus Fruits, olives, green leafy vegetables and tomatoes are the good ones. The other dietary sources, which can increase antioxidant production in the body are fish and nuts, vitamin E, green tea, garlic and turmeric.
Say no to smoking: Smoking has the potential to increase oxidative stress not only by producing reactive free radicals, but also by decreasing antioxidant defence systems.
Take adequate sleep: Adequate sleep is required for a healthy body and it is also needed for salient balance of entire body systems. If we are not having adequate sleep then it will affect our brain functioning, hormone production and antioxidant balance.
Avoid overeating: Various studies have shown constant eating, which often leads to overeating, can keep your body in a state of oxidative stress. Therefore, it's necessary to balance out our meals and eat at appropriately spaced intervals with small or moderate portions.
(Dr. Kumara Panicker Gopakumar, TheLifekart.in)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
