What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy? Know Benefits And Potential Risks

What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy? Know Benefits And Potential Risks

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a process in which more amount of oxygen is supplied to tissues and body organs. Read here to know more about this procedure.
  By: Dr Tarun Sahni  Updated: Feb 21, 2021 01:08 IST
2-Min Read
What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy? Know Benefits And Potential Risks

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy may promote overall well-being of the person

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy may help heel wounds faster
  2. Take advise from your doctor before trying hyperbaric oxygen therapy
  3. This therapy may also help treat several conditions

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a non-invasive treatment based on the law of physics which implies that raised atmospheric pressure would diffuse more amount of oxygen in the tissues and vital organs such as lungs, muscles and brain. Hence, HBOT involves a person breathing up to 97% pure oxygen through nasal cannula in a pressurized mono (for a single individual) or multi-chamber (accommodates four people at the same time). The atmospheric pressure levels are 1.5 to 3 times higher than average as the aim is to fill the blood with sufficient oxygen to repair tissues and restore normal body function. With the great benefits of pure oxygen, one can expect faster recovery, reduced inflammation and fatigue, detoxification and tissue repair which is necessary for the overall well-being of a person.

Why is it done?

HBOT allows the delivery of oxygen at high partial pressure reaching tissues rapidly at elevated concentrations, which could reverse the hypoxic condition by preserving cellular metabolism and mitochondrial activity. HBOT has beneficial effects in reducing the inflammatory state by modulating oxidative stress, including lipid peroxidation, and increasing antioxidant enzymes. Yous doctor may recommend HBOT to assist in the management of certain conditions.


Also read: This Therapy Could Help Control Asthma! Try This Simple Diet Plan To Relive Asthma

What are the benefits of HBOT?

HBOT encourages the formation of new collagen and skin cells. It may also help speed up healing. This procedure is helpful in improvement of diabetic wounds by bringing oxygen-rich plasma to tissue starved for oxygen. It can also be used to treat several medical conditions. There is a requirement for further evidence to elaborate on the efficiency and benefits of this therapy.

Also read: For Very Short Child, Should Parents Consider Growth Hormone Therapy?

What are the risks associated with HBOT?

It is generally a safe procedure but there is a need for being careful to avoid some complications. Some of the risks involve ear injury, temporary myopia, oxygen toxicity, low blood sugar levels in diabetics and others.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy should be done under expert supervision to avoid any complications. It is also advised to take recommendation from your doctor before getting this therapy done.

(Dr. Tarun Sahni is a Medical Director at Potenza Advanced Wellness)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

