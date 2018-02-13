What Is A Healthy Alternative To Coffee?
Excess intake of coffee may land you with health problems. Here are some healthier alternatives of coffee you must try.
Caffeine addiction can lead to insomnia, anxiety and burning stress hormones
HIGHLIGHTS
- Limited intake of caffeine on a regular basis is fine
- Chamomile tea is a beverage you can enjoy before bedtime
- Licorice tea helps you curb sugar cravings
For those who love coffee and are getting addicted to it, there is an urgent need to know that this habit may land you with health problems. Limited caffeine intake is fine, but there are a number of people who consume over 5 cups of strong coffee every day. This way you end up becoming addicted to caffeine and this may lead to health problems like insomnia, anxiety and burning stress hormones all day long. Now take any of these as a motivation and use it for good, for giving up excess intake of coffee. To begin with, you can replace it with some healthier alternatives. We have compiled a list of 7 healthier alternatives of coffee. Keep reading...
1. Chamomile tea
For those who are addicted to caffeine and are trying to get rid of it, chamomile tea is a great option. This beverage is caffeine-free and helps people get rid of stress. It also improves sleeping pattern. So chamomile tea is a beverage you can enjoy before bedtime, and not during the day. Science has it, chamomile tea is a great way to de-stress, relieve anxiety and calm nerves. Drink it on a regular basis to reap the most of its health benefits.
2. Ginger tea
For people who are dealing with digestive issues on a regular basis, ginger tea is a very helpful remedy. Just one cup of ginger tea is good enough to make your digestive system running. It also helps in preventing inflammation and joint pains in arthritis patients. You could also try rubbing it directly on your skin. If you are trying to shed a few pounds, you can try this drink. So if you are looking for a healthier alternative to coffee, ginger tea is a good option.
And this one is a morning beverage. So if you need a refreshing drink to kick-start your day, ginger tea it is!
3. Coconut water
In the paleo world, coconut water is one of the most popular beverages and for good reason. It boasts of higher potassium content than bananas and less sugar than most fruit juices, coconut water is a powerhouse of health benefits. This safer alternative of coffee can be relished post-workout and during lunch-hours. Plus if you are having a terrible hangover, you can gulp a glass of coconut water to bring your stomach at peace.
4. Turmeric tea
If you are looking for a beverage to boost your brain power, turmeric tea it is. Besides this, turmeric tea has anti-inflammatory properties and anti-cancer properties. Plus if you wish to increase your life-expectancy, you must include this powerful beverage in your diet. Curcumin in turmeric gets the credit for all these benefits.
5. Green tea
When a healthy coffee alternative is the topic on fire, green tea cannot be missed. Enriched with bioactive compounds, antioxidants and polyphenols, green tea is one of the healthiest beverages which should be included in your diet. From aiding diseases to improving your focus, green tea can do wonders to your health. It contains a small amount of caffeine so you do not get addicted to it.
6. Licorice tea
From treating sore throats to reducing body fat, licorice tea has a number of health benefits. If you are in love with sugar and sweet treats, this one will help you curb cravings. Glycyrrhizin gives this tea it's moderately sweet flavor, and is the reason why people just can't get enough of this treat.
It has a very strong effect on the consumer so you must stick to a limited consumption of this tea. Also, you must check with your doctor if it is safe for you or not because licorice tea can interfere with some medicines.
7. Peppermint tea
The delicious flavor of this refreshing tea will get you to forget coffee altogether. The strong, pleasant fragrance is another factor that gets you craving for this beverage. Peppermint tea is caffeine-free. Menthol in this tea leaves you feeling relaxed. So if you feel a craving for something unhealthy, perhaps a mug-full of strong coffee, treat yourself with a cup of peppermint tea.