What Are Omega-3 Fatty Acids? Know The Health Benefits, Uses And Sources
Omega-3 fatty acids fall under the category of good fats that the body needs to remain healthy. Here's everything you need to know
Omega-3 fatty acids are important to boost the immune system
Omega-3 fatty acids offer a range of health benefits to the body and mind. They fall under the category of ‘good fats' that the body needs to maintain a healthy cycle. However, the catch here is that they aren't naturally produced in the body. Instead, one needs to consume omega-3 fatty acids from various food sources. That's why you may have often heard health experts suggest including foods high in omega-3 fatty acids to your diet. If you are someone who isn't aware of omega-3 fatty acids, read on know all about it.
What are omega-3 fatty acids?
Omega-3 fatty acids are a kind of nutrient our body needs to remain healthy. These are found in various foods that must be consumed regularly. From heart health to brain health, omega-3 fatty acids work like magic for the body if they are consumed on a regular basis.
Benefits of omega-3 fatty acids:
1) Good for mental health
In humans, deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids is associated with an increased risk of developing various mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. Omega-3 fatty acids can help in controlling the symptoms of depression or anxiety.
2) Improves heart health
Here's one of the most important health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. They prevent heart attacks and control various factors that may lead to other heart issues.
3) Good for the skin
If you are looking forward to fighting skin problems, omega-3 fatty acids might just be the right pick. They keep your skin hydrated and help you in getting glowing skin.
4) Improves brain functioning
Omega-3 fatty acids help in boosting brain function. According to studies, they can help in treating symptoms of ADHD in kids. Their properties may also help to fight Alzheimer's disease.
5) Good for eye health
Some studies prove that omega-3 fatty acids-rich food helps in improving eye health. These days, the increasing usage of gadgets has led to poor eye health for many. Omega-3 decreases the risk of macular degeneration.
6) Reduces inflammation
Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that can be very helpful for the body. Also, it reduces the risk of various other chronic conditions.
7) Reduces cholesterol
Omega-3 fatty acids also reduce high cholesterol levels in the body.
Sources of omega-3 fatty acids:
Mostly, the sources of omega-3 fatty acids are non-vegetarian food such as fish — salmon, mackerel, seabass, tuna, shrimp, trout, herring, sardines — and fish oil. If you are a vegetarian, fret not. Flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, hemp seeds, kidney beans, soyabean oil, Brussel sprouts, canola oil, pumpkin seeds, peanuts could be your sources of omega-3 fatty acids.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
