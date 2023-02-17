Weight Loss Tips: Want To Keep Your Dinner Light? Try These 7 Easy Light Dinner Ideas
Read on as we provide some quick and simple recipes you can use to make a light dinner.
A Mexican salad may be the perfect dinner idea for you if you want to keep your dinner light and filling
There are several justifications for eating a light meal. A full meal before bed may cause you to sleep more restlessly. Moreover, if you get heartburn or indigestion, a light dinner will assist. Also, weight loss is much simpler when you eat light in the evening.
Light dinners are really simple to prepare and are ideal for anyone trying to reduce their calorie intake and other factors that contribute to weight gain. Continue reading as we share some quick and easy recipes you can try if you are trying to eat a light dinner.
Try these easy-to-make light dinner ideas to boost your health:
1. Mexican salad bowl
This healthy meal is perfect if you enjoy tacos and enchiladas.This beautiful and delicious rainbow-coloured salad tastes just like all of your favourite Mexican dishes. Start with leftover or bowl/ grilled chicken and then prepare the homemade salad dressing. You can incorporate veggies of your choice. Make sure to add less chicken and more of the veggies to make sure it feels light on your gut.
2. Pasta salad
A rainbow pasta salad inspired by Italian dishes and spices may be the perfect dinner for you if you want to keep it light. Also, this recipe can be put together quickly and easily. Just toss some boiled pasta and a big bunch of refreshing salad veggies in an Italian herb vinaigrette to create a pasta salad that is full of flavour and won't make you feel hungry.
3. Chicken soup
Another fantastic choice for a tasty light dinner is soup. Making a traditional chicken soup along with healthy and delicious elements tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, and other veggies may be the best option. Combine it all in a seasoned, fragrant broth that you'll enjoy and will boost your intake of nutrients for the day.
4. Cauliflower fried rice
Eating rice or any refined carb is often advised against no matter what time of the day you're consuming it. Eating a meal rich in refined carbs should be avoided before bed. Eating fried ‘rice' made from cauliflower can be a quick fix to a light dinner. Cauliflower is low in calories, high in nutrition and can help improve digestion.
5. Quinoa salad
There is no need for you to skip on this crisp, refreshing salad if you are vegetarian or vegan. With its bright veggies, including cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, and parsley, it is undoubtedly nutritively beneficial for you. Not to forget that it contains quinoa, which promotes weight loss.
6. Lentil soup
Eating a bowl of dal for dinner along with a salad may be a staple of healthy and light dinners for most Indians. You can further elevate this recipe by making it into a lentil soup. Just combine more veggies to your dal such as bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach and other veggies of your choice.
7. Roasted veggies in tomato puree
Carbs is an important aspect of Indian dinners (I.e. rice and rotis). However, a dinner high in carbs can lead to weight gain and can spike blood sugar. On the other hand, a dinner rich in fibre can improve digestion and may even improve quality of sleep. Prepare this dish by combining veggies of your choice to a quick onion, garlic and tomato puree sauce along with seasonings of your choice.
As discussed, eating a light dinner has a variety of benefits. Incorporate these ideas to your routine to boost your health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
