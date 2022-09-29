Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss: 7 Negative Calorie Foods You Need To Add To Your Daily Diet

Weight Loss: 7 Negative Calorie Foods You Need To Add To Your Daily Diet

Negative Calorie Foods: In this article, we discuss various foods that may act as a negative-calorie food by helping in weight loss.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Sep 28, 2022 12:46 IST
3-Min Read
Weight Loss: 7 Negative Calorie Foods You Need To Add To Your Daily Diet

Negative Calorie Foods: Cucumbers act as negative calorie veggie and promote weight loss

Most people are aware that when trying to lose or gain weight, they should take their calorie consumption into account. Calories are a unit of measurement for the energy present in food or the body's cells. In order to lose weight, it is typically advised to eat fewer calories or to burn more calories through exercise.

Some foods have gained popularity in weight loss regimens because they are purported to be "negative-calorie," which means that consuming them causes you to burn calories. In this article, we discuss various foods that may act as a negative-calorie food.

7 Negative-calorie foods you should add to your diet right away:



1. Berries

Usually, a half cup of colourful berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries only has 32 calories. Since they have a low glycemic index and high protein content, they are frequently referred to be negative-calorie foods. Antioxidants found in it help shield us against a number of malignancies.

2. Cucumber

100g of cucumber has 15 calories. With a high water content and all the essential vitamins and minerals, this vegetable is ideal for quenching thirst. Cucumbers are a great source of water for hydration. This fruit not only quenches thirst but also fights diabetes and irritable bowel syndrome and offers dietary fibre.

3. Carrots

100 grammes of carrots have roughly 41 calories. Furthermore, they are low in cholesterol and saturated fats, which can be really beneficial if you are dealing with hypertension-related concerns. Carrots are a strong source of dietary fibre and are also high in potassium, manganese, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli has 34 calories per 100 grams and is a rich source of vitamin A, which enhances vision. Iron and folic acid aid to avoid anaemia, and calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin K levels are needed for good bone formation. A flavonoid found in broccoli called kaempferol has anti-inflammatory effects. Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is essential for the formation and development of the brain, is also abundant in broccoli.

5. Lettuce

Just like broccoli, lettuce belongs to the cruciferous vegetable family. A 100g serving of lettuce has 15 calories. It's calcium and vitamin C levels as well as vitamin K and A aid to strengthen immunity. In addition to aiding in weight loss, lettuce's high fibre content is also linked to supporting eye and heart health.

6. Apples

Apples have 50 calories per 100 grammes and are high in fibre. They are the perfect midday snack to take in your bag. Apples include a lot of pectins, a soluble fibre that promotes weight loss and gradually releases sugar to help control blood sugar levels in the body. Apples' fibre content helps to relieve constipation as well.

7. Tomatoes

Tomatoes similar to cucumber are a big part of salads and Indian households. There are only 19 calories in this tarty vegetable per 100 grams. In addition to being a juicy and tasty source of potassium, vitamin C, and nutritional fibre. Additionally, they contain lycopene, an antioxidant that shields the skin from damaging UV rays. Additionally useful for decreasing cholesterol, tomatoes.

Incorporating these foods can help you burn calories by improving digestion, increasing metabolic rate and reducing overeating.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

