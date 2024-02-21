Weight Loss: 5 Foods And Drinks To Boost Your Metabolism
Certain foods can increase your metabolism and help you burn more calories. Here we have a list of such foods and drinks that you can easily add to your diet for fast metabolism.
High-protein foods can help you boost metabolism
Metabolism is a process that your body performs to convert foods and drinks into energy. It is often linked with your ability to lose weight. A higher metabolic rate means you will burn more calories at rest. Many factors including gender, age, body composition, levels of physical activity and overall health can affect your metabolism. Diet is another crucial factor that can affect your metabolism. It is true that certain foods can increase your metabolism and help you burn more calories. Here we have a list of such foods and drinks that you can easily add to your diet for fast metabolism.
Food and drinks for fast metabolism
1. Green tea
Indeed, green tea cannot help you lose weight overnight. However, several studies suggest that green tea may help boost metabolism. Green tea is also loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
2. High protein foods
Protein helps with weight loss by keeping you full for longer and improving your metabolic rate. It can suppress hunger and make you consume fewer calories. You can start your day with a protein-rich breakfast or consume it throughout the day.
3. Ginger
Adding ginger to your diet can help increase your body's temperature as well as metabolic rate. Ginger can also help reduce inflammation and nausea. It may also promote healthy cholesterol levels.
4. Water
Something as simple as drinking enough water can help boost metabolism. If you are dehydrated, your metabolism is likely to slow down. Proper hydration is also crucial for better exercise performance.
5. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are perfect for weight loss. They are rich in fibre as well as protein. Flaxseeds can also help improve metabolism. You can easily add them to your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
