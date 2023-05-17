Watch Out For These 9 Negative Effects Of Artificial Sweeteners
Consuming artificial sweeteners in large amounts over a long time has been linked to several adverse health effects, such as headaches, migraines, nausea, digestive problems and even cancer.
It is crucial to practice moderation when consuming these artificial sweeteners
Artificial sweeteners are substances that are used to sweeten foods and beverages instead of natural sugar. They are called "artificial" because they are not found in nature but are synthesised chemically. Some common artificial sweeteners include aspartame, sucralose, acesulfame potassium, neotame and saccharin. Artificial sweeteners are widely used in low-calorie foods, diet drinks, and sugar-free gum.
Artificial sweeteners are good for health as they help in reducing calorie intake and can aid in weight management. They are an excellent option for individuals with diabetes who need to limit their sugar intake, but still want to enjoy sweet-tasting food and drinks. Artificial sweeteners provide a sweet taste without adding calories or raising blood sugar levels, which is beneficial for those with diabetes and individuals who are trying to lose weight.
However, artificial sweeteners come with some negative aspects too. The problem with artificial sweeteners is that they make people accustomed to sweet-tasting food and drinks. This, in turn, can undermine their efforts to develop a taste for healthier foods that are not sweet. Additionally, some research suggests that artificial sweeteners may stimulate appetite and food cravings, thereby contributing to weight gain. Read on as we share some common negative effects of consuming artificial sweeteners.
9 Negative effects of consuming artificial sweeteners:
1. Increased cravings
Artificial sweeteners can increase your cravings for sweet foods, making it harder to stick to a healthy diet.
2. Weight gain
Contrary to popular belief, artificial sweeteners may actually lead to weight gain by interfering with the body's ability to regulate energy intake.
3. Diabetes
Artificial sweeteners can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, leading to an increased risk of developing insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes. Some studies suggest that artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of heart disease, and stroke as well.
4. Headaches
Consumption of artificial sweeteners has been linked to headaches and migraines in some people.
5. Digestive issues
Artificial sweeteners can disrupt digestive health by promoting bacterial overgrowth and triggering symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.
6. Tooth decay
Despite being calorie-free, artificial sweeteners can still cause tooth decay by promoting the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth.
7. Mood disorders
Some studies have linked artificial sweeteners to mood disorders, including depression, anxiety, and irritability.
8. Cancer
There has been conflicting research on the link between artificial sweeteners and cancer, with some studies suggesting a possible link to bladder cancer and lymphoma.
9. Neurological disorders
Animal studies have suggested that artificial sweeteners may be neurotoxic, potentially increasing the risk of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.
In conclusion, artificial sweeteners are good for individuals who wish to reduce their calorie intake without sacrificing the taste of sweet foods and beverages. However, the long-term health effects of artificial sweeteners are yet to be determined.
Consuming moderate amounts of artificial sweeteners is unlikely to cause any adverse health effects. But, excessive use of these synthetic sweeteners must be avoided, especially for individuals with specific health conditions and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
