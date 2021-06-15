Tips For Taking Care Of Covid-19 Patient At Home, Safely
Caregivers of a covid-19 patient should follow all necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus. Here are some tips to follow.
Covid-19 care: Stay connected with your friends and family virtually
HIGHLIGHTS
- Always wear mask while taking care of covid-19 patient at home
- Eat a nutritious diet and stay hydrated
- Always stay in touch with your doctor for any doubts
Covid-19 is a viral illness which is spread by the respiratory (and airborne) droplets. Many patients suffering from this illness has mild to moderate symptoms and can be managed at home. If someone at your home has tested positive for covid, it is crucial to follow all necessary precautions. Here are some of the guidelines you should follow while taking care of someone with covid-19 at home.
Taking care of covid-19 patient safely
1. Isolate: The affected family member must be isolated in a separate room.
2. Mask up: The patient should wear a double mask (cloth and surgical) when the caregiver is around. Similarly, the caregivers should mask their nose and mouth when coming in contact with the patient.
3. Monitor: Make sure to trust your doctor and follow the treatment with full compliance. Monitor the patient's and caregiver's vital signs such as temperature, pulse and oxygen saturation. Know the warning signs and consult the nearest medical facility immediately, if need arises.
4. Disinfect: Always wear gloves when near the patient. Keep a WHO approved disinfectant in your house and use it for cleaning surfaces regularly.
5. Diet and Nutrition: They are inevitable to be taken care of. Along with medicines, one must take good care of the diet and hydration of the patient. Ask the patient to consume enough water during their isolation period.
6. Washroom needs: Try to provide a separate washroom to the patient. It will prevent cross infection in the house.
7. Utensils: The patient should use separate utensils. If possible, disposable utensils should be given that can be disposed in waste bags after use.
8. Hand hygiene: When taking care of a covid-19 patient at home, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds. This should be done at regular intervals such as before and after handling of food, before and after meeting the patient, when hands are visibly dirty and before consuming food.
9. Seek medical help: Don't self-medicate. Make sure you consult your doctor when in doubt.
10. Stay calm: Don't panic and take care of the mental health of yourself and the patient. Try to indulge in virtual meetings, video calls with friends and family, yoga, deep breathing exercises and meditation. Do things to unwind and relax yourself.
These basic instructions can be very beneficial for you and your family member. Stay safe, stay home, stay healthy!
(Dr. Charu Dutt Arora, Infectious Disease , Home Care, Critical Care Specialist and Covid Care Expert at Housepital, Sarvodaya Healthcare)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
