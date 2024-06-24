These Foods And Drinks Can Lower Your Risk Of Dementia
In this article, we share a list of foods and drinks that can lower dementia risk.
By consistently incorporating these foods and drinks into your diet, you can support brain health
Dementia is a collective term used to describe a range of symptoms associated with a decline in cognitive function severe enough to interfere with daily life. This can include memory loss, difficulties with thinking, problem-solving, language, and changes in mood and behaviour. While some risk factors for dementia, such as age and genetics, cannot be changed, research suggests that certain lifestyle choices can help lower the risk. Incorporating specific foods and drinks into one's diet is one such strategy. Keep reading as we share a list of foods and drinks that can lower dementia risk.
These foods and drinks can help lower your risk of dementia:
1. Leafy green vegetables
Leafy green vegetables are rich in vitamins such as K, E, and folate and antioxidants. Leafy greens help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. Include a variety of leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard in your daily diet. Add them to salads, smoothies, or sauté them as a side dish.
2. Berries
Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are high in antioxidants, especially flavonoids, which help protect brain cells from damage. Eat a handful of berries as a snack, add them to your breakfast cereal, yogurt, or blend them into smoothies.
3. Nuts
Nuts are rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E, all of which are beneficial for brain health. Have a small handful of nuts (such as almonds, walnuts, or cashews) as a snack, or add them to salads, oatmeal, or stir-fries.
4. Fatty fish
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health and can reduce inflammation. Aim to eat fatty fish at least twice a week. Grill, bake, or steam the fish for the healthiest preparation.
5. Whole grains
Whole grains are a good source of fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. They help maintain steady blood sugar levels, which is important for brain health. Replace refined grains with whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, whole-wheat bread, and oats. Use them in salads, as side dishes, or for breakfast.
6. Olive oil
Olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil, is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Use olive oil as your primary cooking oil, drizzle it on salads, or use it to sauté vegetables.
7. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help protect the brain. Add turmeric to curries, soups, and stews. For better absorption, consume it with black pepper and healthy fats.
8. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, caffeine, and antioxidants, which can improve brain function and protect against cognitive decline. Choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content. Enjoy a small piece as a treat, or add cocoa powder to smoothies or oatmeal.
9. Green tea
Green tea is rich in antioxidants, including catechins, which can improve brain function and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Drink 1-2 cups of green tea daily. You can enjoy it hot or cold, and it can be flavored with lemon or a small amount of honey.
By consistently incorporating these foods and drinks into your diet, you can support brain health and potentially reduce the risk of dementia.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.