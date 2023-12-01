These 7 Strategies Will Help You Manage Inflammation
Below we share easy-to-follow strategies to help you manage inflammation.
Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury or infection. It is a protective mechanism to remove harmful stimuli and initiate the healing process. Symptoms of inflammation may include redness, swelling, heat, pain, and loss of function.
Chronic stress can contribute to inflammation. Engaging in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can help manage inflammation. Identifying and avoiding triggers that can worsen inflammation, such as certain foods, allergens, or environmental factors, can also be helpful. Keep reading as we share other easy-to-follow strategies to help you manage inflammation.
Reduce inflammation by following these strategies:
1. Eat an anti-inflammatory diet
This involves consuming foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and fibre, while avoiding processed foods, sugary drinks, and refined carbohydrates. Some examples of anti-inflammatory foods include fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, fatty fish, and whole grains. It is recommended to follow this diet consistently and make it a part of your daily routine.
2. Get regular exercise
Engaging in regular physical activity can help reduce inflammation. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week. This can include activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, cycling, or any other form of aerobic exercise. Gradually increase the frequency and intensity of your workouts to achieve optimal results.
3. Maintain a healthy weight
Excess body weight can contribute to chronic inflammation. Focus on achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through a combination of a balanced diet and regular exercise. Keep track of your calorie intake and ensure that you're consuming enough nutrients to support your overall well-being.
4. Manage stress
Chronic stress can increase inflammation in the body. Practice stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies and activities that help you relax and unwind. Aim for regular stress management practices to keep inflammation levels in check.
5. Get enough sleep
Sleep deprivation can trigger inflammation and compromise the immune system. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Establish a consistent bedtime routine, create a relaxing sleep environment, and avoid electronic devices before bed to promote better sleep.
6. Limit alcohol consumption
Excessive alcohol intake can lead to inflammation and liver damage. Limit your alcohol consumption to moderate levels, which means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.
7. Avoid smoking
Smoking is a significant source of inflammation and can increase the risk of developing various chronic diseases. Quit smoking or avoid exposure to secondhand smoke to minimise the detrimental effects on your health.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen or aspirin can help reduce inflammation and relieve pain. Steroids may also be prescribed for more severe cases. It's important to note that each individual is unique and may respond differently to these strategies.
It's recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised advice on managing inflammation. Additionally, following these strategies consistently and incorporating them into your daily routine is key to achieving long-term benefits.
