Take Care Of Your Oral Health And Invest In Your Overall Health
Good oral health care, such as daily brushing and flossing helps keep bacteria under control without which, bacteria can reach levels that might lead to oral infections, such as tooth decay and gum disease.
Your oral health is more important than you might realize. Oral diseases can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, and learning as well as social interactions. Did you know that oral health - the health of your mouth, teeth and gums - can affect your general health and can also offer clues about your overall health?
Most people are unaware that taking proper care of their oral health directly impacts the rest of their body's overall health. According to the CDC, oral conditions are frequently considered separate from other chronic conditions, but these are actually inter-related. Poor oral health is associated with other chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Oral disease is also associated with risk behaviours such as using tobacco and consuming sugary foods and beverages.
Research suggests that oral bacteria and the inflammation associated with severe forms of gum problems might play a role in some diseases. Your oral health might contribute to various diseases and conditions. People with bleeding gums due to poor oral health or dental hygiene could be at increased risk of developing heart disease. This is because when you have bleeding gums, bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream, which can then form blood clots, interrupting blood flow to the heart and ultimately triggering a heart attack. The bacteria can also lead to infection of the inner lining of the heart or endocarditis. Studies have also linked stroke to oral health infections.
Not just the heart but certain bacteria from the mouth can also reach the lungs, causing pneumonia and other respiratory diseases. To protect your overall oral health, you must practice good oral hygiene daily. You can prevent gum diseases by taking the right preventative measures for yourself and upgrading your oral care routine. Here are some essential tips:
- Brush your teeth at least twice a day. Also, it's time to go beyond the regular tooth brushing and move to modern, advanced forms of electric tooth brushes.
- Use a water flosser daily. This is a must!
- Eat a healthy balanced diet and limit the consumption of sugary food and drinks.
- Use mouthwash to remove food particles left after brushing and flossing.
- Make regular dental check-ups a routine.
- Avoid tobacco use and limit alcohol consumption.
- If you experience any symptoms of an oral health problem, consult your dentist.
- If you have diabetes, maintain your blood sugar levels. This will decrease the risk for other complications, including gum disease. Treating gum disease may help lower your blood sugar level.
What is a water flosser?
To attain maximum oral hygiene, you need to go beyond just brushing. Water Flossing is an advanced, easy & quick way of cleansing, the areas in between the teeth, and, hard-to-reach areas of your mouth for your absolute dental care. This handheld device is used to spray water between your teeth & gums for a professional-like clean-up. It is more effective in plaque and tartar build-up removal as compared to conventional dental flossing methods.
What is a sonic electric toothbrush?
Just manual brushing is not enough to eliminate all the germs and bacteria, especially from hard-to-reach areas of mouth. It's time to upgrade your oral health routine and switch to an advanced solution that fits your modern-day brushing requirements. Your regular manual toothbrush will find it difficult to cleanse every area of your mouth effectively. Attain your best dental regime by switching towards our electric brushes, which will help you get a professional cleansing in the quickest and easy-to-use way. The electric toothbrush comes in various brushing modes and in-built timer assistance, enabling you to brush according to your personal dental needs.
