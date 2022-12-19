Try These Winter Sleep Hacks That Will Make Sure You Get Adequate Sleep
The winter season is known for being perfect for snuggling up in the blanket. This cozy season is notorious for having us not want to leave bed. However, many of us still struggle to get a good sleep in this weather.
The cold weather might make it hard for you to set a proper sleep cycle. You can overcome this poor sleep cycle in winter by allowing certain steps. Continue reading this article to find out some effective tips that will help you achieve better sleep through the winter season.
Follow these tips to get better sleep this winter:
1. Get some sun
Despite the temptation to spend the entire day indoors to stay warm, exposure to natural light is the most effective way to control our circadian rhythms, which govern our sleep patterns. So try to slip outside throughout the day if you can. Give the eyes light to eat. The body will receive what it needs to produce enough melatonin with 30-45 minutes each day of direct sunlight exposure without sunglasses or a visor.
2. Focus on your diet
On frigid winter days, it's simple to succumb to the temptation of eating a filling, substantial dinner to keep warm. However, pay attention to when you take these meals. Eating a heavy meal right before night causes your body to work harder to digest the food, which might make it difficult to fall asleep. The body will begin to prepare for sleep if the kitchen is shut off three hours before night. When we are horizontal, digestion will begin and the body may concentrate on healing.
3. Nap smartly
Winter days are long and generally gloomy, which makes napping sound all the more inviting. But here's the thing: if you have difficulties falling asleep at night or experience insomnia, sleeping during the day may not be the best for you because it reduces your "hunger" for sleep at night. Having said that, not everyone is in the same circumstance. Some people need to nap to get through the rest of the day, so if you do too, think about shortening your nap so you can get adequate shut-eye at night. In general, most people's quality of evening sleep is unaffected by brief naps.
4. Watch out for SAD
A brief kind of depression called seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is brought on by the cyclical nature of the seasons. The lack of sunshine and chilly temperatures might have an impact on one's mood. Also, according to a study, it may result in hypersomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness, or nighttime sleeping, which is another sleep disorder. If you experience symptoms, consult your physician for guidance on possible treatments, which may include vitamin D supplements, light therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy, or antidepressant drugs.
5. Don't overheat your room
Hot sleep settings are physiologically stimulating and can interfere with the beginning and/or maintenance of sleep, despite the temptation to turn up the heat during the chilly winter months. Our bodies ability to control their temperature lessens during some periods of sleep, therefore a hot environment may cause sleep disturbances. We advise keeping the temperature in your bedroom around 18 degrees Celsius.
6. Drink enough water
To chill down before sleeping, the body requires enough liquid. This mechanism is altered by dehydration. To prevent a trip to the bathroom in the middle of the night, drink fluids in the afternoon. You may estimate how much water you should consume by dividing your weight in pounds by half. The recommended amount of water to drink each day is indicated here in ounces.
7. Workout no matter what
When it's cold outside, people frequently give up exercising. However, it's crucial to have a plan for continuing exercising over the winter months if you want to continue sleeping well. People who regularly exercise have been shown to sleep much better, according to research. So get moving by going to the gym, getting your yoga mat out, taking a quick walk, or dancing to your favourite music. In the winter, staying active will help you sleep better.
These tips will help you get better quality sleep throughout the winter season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
