Skincare Tips: Eliminate These Inflammatory Foods From Your Diet For Acne-Free Skin This Summer
In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared two common food items that you must eliminate from your diet for acne-free skin.
Acne is one of the most common skin-related issues. It can affect both men and women. Also, acne becomes quite common during the summer season. Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining overall skin health. An unhealthy diet can trigger several skin-related issues including acne. If you have been using different skincare products to get rid of acne and nothing's working, it is time to make changes in your diet. In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared two common food items that you must eliminate from your diet to say goodbye to acne.
Inflammation and acne
"Inflammation causes acne and inflammation can damage the oil in the pore, creating an environment for acne bacteria. This damaged oil, called sebum produces more dead skin cells and further clogs the pores," said Nmami in the video.
In the caption of the video, she further explains the role of inflammation and side effects of uncontrolled inflammation.
"Inflammation occurs when your body's immune system is activated. While it helps fight off infection, chronic low-grade inflammation can contribute to various issues, including acne," she wrote in the caption of the video.
Three ways inflammation affects skin:
1. Damaged sebum:
The nutritionist explained that sebum is an oily substance produced by your glands to keep your skin hydrated. However, inflammation can damage sebum, making it thicker and stickier.
2. Clogged pores:
"This thicker sebum, along with dead skin cells, can easily clog your pores, creating the perfect environment for acne-causing bacteria to thrive," she added.
3. Increased oil production:
Uncontrolled inflammation can also trigger the sebaceous glands to produce even more oil, further worsening the situation.
Foods that trigger inflammation:
1. Sugar:
Consumption of too much sugar can increase inflammation in the body, worsening acne and breakouts.
2. Dairy:
Studies suggest that dairy products, particularly cow's milk, may trigger inflammation in some individuals. This can contribute to acne.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
