These Five Herbs Serve As A Natural Way In Healing Your Gut
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra lists about five herbs that will help you in healing your gut.
Mint leaves improve digestion and can be incorporated into our daily diet easily
The health of your gut is in fact related to the condition of other parts of your body. And if your gut is not healthy, then the rest of your body may have to bear the repercussions of the same. To be precise, your body won't function the way it should, ultimately making you fall sick. You may face various issues due to unhealthy gut conditions. Therefore, it's important to take care of your gut if you wish to stay healthy. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares information related to five herbs that may help you in healing your gut. Through a post on Instagram, she enlightens everyone on the health benefits of these herbs.
For the caption, she writes, “If your digestive health is compromised, your body loses its ability to utilizse nutrients and unlock energy. Here are a few foods that support and strengthen your digestion.”
Lovneet Batra talks about the following herbs for healing the gut:
1. Triphala
You may have heard of Triphala churna. Isn't it? Well, trifala is a herbal blend of three plants including amla (Indian gooseberry), Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. Amla helps in balancing the acid levels inside the stomach and made the gut alkaline. Bibhitaki, which translates to “fearless of disease,” brings a gentle laxative action and Haritaki supports healthy bowel movement and gut health.
2. Licorice root
This is a popular dietary herb that supports digestion and soothes the stomach. Licorice contains a compound called glycyrrhizin, which may help support a healthy inflammatory response and maintain balanced acidity in the stomach for comfort and relief.
3. Mint
You often use a little bit of mint in a number of recipes at home without even realising its health quotient. Apart from its strong flavour, mint is said that Menthol, a compound in mint helps alleviate IBS symptoms through its relaxing effects on the muscles of the digestive tract.
4. Ginger
Ginger carries gingerols and shogaols that can help stimulate stomach contractions. Thus, the spice may help with nausea, cramping, bloating, gas, or indigestion.
5. Aloe vera
This is widely used in many skincare and haircare cosmetics products. This is because we know that aloe vera is packed with various rejuvenating, healing, moisturising or soothing properties that work like wonders for the skin. However, it's great even when it comes to gut health. It's a natural laxative. The aloe leaf innards are rich in compounds and plant mucilage. Topically, the leaves may help alleviate inflammation of the digestive tract.
So, if you want to heal your gut, you can rely on these herbs.
