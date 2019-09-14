PTSD Symptoms: 5 Coping Strategies That Can Help You Move On For Good
PTSD symptoms: If you are suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, you can try aromatherapy or art therapy for some relief. Read here to know other effective coping mechanisms for PTSD.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition which is triggered by a terrifying event - by either experiencing it or by witnessing it. Symptoms of PTSD include nightmares, flashbacks, anxiety, cutting off from social circle and thoughts about the event that you cannot control. When a traumatic event happens in your life or in front of you, it may be difficult to cope with it during the initial few months, but with time and self-care, the symptoms of distress are likely to go. It is when the symptoms get worse or last for months (or even years) that you have PTSD.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms: Most common signs of PTSD
A person suffering from PTSD is likely to experience:
- Intrusive memories of the event
- Will try to avoid thinking or even talking about the event
- Will think negatively and experience frequent mood swings
- Will exhibit some physical and emotional reactions like feeling highly aggressive and anger, guilt, shame and trouble concentrating
Here are 5 ways to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder
1. Exercising and meditation
Exercising is a great stress-buster. It releases endorphins or happiness hormones, thus benefitting you mentally as well. Jogging, walking, cycling can help in relieving stress and making you feel light. Also, meditation for 10 or 15 minutes (or more) can help in improving concentration and reducing PTSD symptoms.
2. Art therapy
Engaging in art and craft can be an effective form of PTSD treatment. It can also be effective in dealing with other mental health disorders such depression and anxiety. Try learning new things or engage in something creative. It will take your mind away from the traumatic event or any other stressful event around you.
3. Pet therapy
Pet therapy can also be helpful in reducing PTSD symptoms. Pets are those self-less and loving companions that can make your life seem happier and worthy to live. You can find a new friend in your pet. Pets can also keep you busy during hours of the day when you were actually lonely and felt most distressed.
4. Aromatherapy
Aromatherapy can be an effective coping strategy for PTSD. It can help you relax and calm you down. Peppermint, sage or lavender oil, when massaged on the spot between your eyebrows and pulse points, can calm you down like never before.
5. Shift your focus to other goals
An effective way to move on and get rid of PTSD symptoms is by setting new goals for yourself. You can try your hands at a new job, or set fitness goals for yourself. Pick up a hobby like regularly visiting the museum or collecting stamps, or anything that makes you feel involved, engaged and productive. The idea is to move on with a positive vibe. Take professional help if needed.
If none of the aforementioned PTSD remedies, you must seek professional help, or let your friends and family know about it. Nothing comes at the cost of your own well-being. What has happened in the past is in the past. The sooner you realise and accept it, the easier it is going to be for you to move on for good.
