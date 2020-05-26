ASK OUR EXPERTS

Parineeti Chopra Says Quarantining Alone Is Not Easy: 5 Tips To Curb Feelings Of Loneliness If You Are Living Alone

Are you quarantining alone? Well, it is definitely not easy, as actress Parineeti Chopra mentioned in one of her Insta posts. From regularly video chatting with friends and relatives to developing a new hobby, here are a few tips that can help if you are living alone in lockdown.
  By: Garima Arora  Updated: May 26, 2020 01:53 IST
5-Min Read
Parineeti Chopra thanks people who help her with groceries and check up on her every day

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Parineeti Chopra recently posted a gratitude post on her Insta
  2. She thanked people who send her food every day
  3. The actress agrees that quantining alone is not easy

The outbreak of Covid-19 and lockdown has been specifically difficult for people who are living alone. Take the example of actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently posted a gratitude post for all people who love her and are going the extra mile to take care of her. Quarantining alone is NOT easy, she wrote in her post. Thanking people who send her food every day, help her with groceries and check up on her constantly, the actress said that these people help her keep positive and made quarantining doable. Scroll below to see the post.

Feeling so grateful for all the people in my life who love me and go that extra mile and prove it. I love you back. Thank you for sending me food everyday, helping me with groceries, checking up on me constantly, and keeping me positive. Quarantining alone is NOT easy; but you made it doable. #Home #Friends #Love #Grateful #Blessed

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

COVID-19 guidelines which talk about social distancing

Social distancing is an important prevention step for Covid-19. And for those living alone, they can either put themselves at risk of catching the infection in case they step out (to beat loneliness), or they can just stay at home and fall in the trap of depression.

In this article, we are going to further talk about a few ways that can help you curb feelings of loneliness as you quarantine alone:

1. Schedule video chats with friends and family: This is the best time to revive your connections with friends, family and everyone else with whom you couldn't connect because of so-called lack of time. It will definitely make you feel less lonely and will be reassuring of love and care from your close ones.

2. Turn off the news: It's all about Covid-19 and the number of people who died and are affected by it. The news can surely be distressing and sometimes it is okay to turn off the news and give yourself a break. Watch an animated movie or any other light-on-the-mind content for a good laugh and some positivity.

3. Look for ways to build friendships: If you have neighbours with who you never spoke beyond greetings, this is the time to bond with them and develop a healthy relationship. After all, they are the ones who can reach out to you first in case you need any help. Refer to Chopra's post above for a better insight.

4. Get creative with your hobbies: Catch up with reading, indulge in gardening, good music or cooking. Your social media feeds are probably filled with posts featuring people indulging in their hobbies. It is an activity that can keep you busy and also relax your mind.

b65dfpvg

You can take up cooking if you are living alone in lockdown
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Stay active and do not skip exercising: Under no circumstances must you miss or skip exercising. Not just for release of endorphins but also for preventing unnecessary weight gain and other health problems. Regular exercise can also reduce your stress and help you sleep well at night.

Last but not the least, know that you are not alone. We are all in this together! Stay indoors and stay safe!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

