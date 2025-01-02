Oversleeping: Too Much Sleep Can Be Bad For Your Health, Heres how
Oversleeping can increase the risk of health conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and headaches.
Sleeping too much or too little could make you gain some extra kilos
Having enough, quality sleep is crucial for your mental and physical health. It improves your quality of life and overall well-being. By now, you must be aware of the health hazards linked with insufficient sleep. Similarly, sleeping too much is also bad for your health. It can contribute to several health conditions or indicate underlying health issues. Oversleeping can be a result of sleep disorders, tiredness, catching up on lost hours of sleep or some medical condition. If you fall asleep more than usual this winter, take a look at these side effects of sleeping too much.
Harmful effects of oversleeping
It can affect your mental health and is usually associated with depression and anxiety. Those who oversleep may also experience excessive tiredness, low energy levels and frequent mood changes.
Oversleeping can also increase the risk of health conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and headaches.
Sleeping for long hours can cause back pain due to lack of physical activity. Regular exercise can help keep back pain and many other issues at bay.
Sleeping too much or too little could make you gain some extra kilos by affecting your dietary pattern and levels of physical activity throughout the day.
How much sleep do you need?
It is often recommended that adults must aim for 7-9 hours of sleep. However, the amount of sleep you need each night may depend on several factors like age, level of physical activity and lifestyle.
If you have been oversleeping, seek professional help to prevent the associated complications. Also, make the necessary changes to fix your sleep cycle. Try to sleep and wake up at the same time. Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. Also, avoid consumption of caffeine, alcohol and food just before bedtime.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.