ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Nutritionist Shares Simple Tips To Get Past The Weight Loss Plateau

Nutritionist Shares Simple Tips To Get Past The Weight Loss Plateau

Weight loss tips: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija referred to the "Happy Weight Syndrome" in the video. Know more about this.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 28, 2021 10:18 IST
4-Min Read
Nutritionist Shares Simple Tips To Get Past The Weight Loss Plateau

Weight loss tips: Increase the intensity of your exercise routine to lose weight effectively

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Exercise regularly to shed weight effectively
  2. Several ways can help you break the weight loss plateau
  3. Increase the intensity and duration of your exercise

After a successful weight loss journey, many people face a period when the weighing scale just refuses to budge. Most of us are left frustrated or confused as to what we are doing wrong. Shedding light on this issue, nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently suggested a simple hack to get past the weight-loss roadblock. In an Instagram Reels, Pooja referred to the 'Happy Weight Syndrome' and said, "This is where your body resists weight loss because it is extremely happy and comfortable with the math of its metabolic burn." She further explained that there are two ways to get past the weight loss plateau. The first is to eat less, but the celebrity nutritionist does not recommend this. "Eat less, weigh less and have less health. This is something I would not recommend ever," Pooja said.

Weight loss tips: Follow this tip to break weight loss plateau

Suggesting the right method, she asked viewers to step up their exercise routine. "Increase either the duration or the intensity of what you were doing previously." Pooja added, "The idea here is: When the car is parked, you have to increase the force of the push, not cut down the fuel supply." Along with the video, she wrote, "Your weight has hit a major roadblock? Don't be disheartened or find a wrong shortcut."


RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss: Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Workout Routine To Ace The Beach Body Challenge

Weight loss: The celebrity trainer demonstrated 5 exercises that will help you get that perfect summer body.

related

Weight Loss: Is Air Fryer Healthy? Learn About Its Utility And Benefits From An Expert

Weight loss: Food made in air fryers use no or less oil so of course, food cooked in air fryers is healthier and have less fat content. Learn more here.

As recommended by the nutritionist, you can make necessary changes in your exercise routine to break the weight loss plateau.

Recently, the celebrity nutritionist also explained the difference between 'emotional hunger' and 'actual hunger'. She explained that understanding the difference was important to manage our health, avoid overeating and prevent digestive ailments. Along with the video, she wrote, "These are testing times and many are eating just to keep emotions from boiling over. But eating without the body's need for it is only adding to our troubles. Quick easy way to distinguish the two hungers and oh so effective," she wrote in the caption.

She said, "Take your snack of choice in a bowl and walk with it to a table. Remove all distractions such as tablets or smartphones and start eating the snack. If eating without distractions annoys you, then this means that you were only emotionally hungry. If you enjoy eating the snack without distractions, then this means that you were really hungry."

Try these tips and break your weight loss plateau.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

Study Reveals Genetic Link Between Depression And Anxiety

Study Identifies Long-Term Weight Retention, Associated Health Risks In Obese Adults

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases