Nutritionist Tells You Why You Should Add Tender Coconut & Coconut Water To Your Diet
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends using coconut in your morning health routine, here's why.
Coconut water also replenishes the skin and promotes clear skin
The food we eat has a tremendous impact on our health and well-being. Most lifestyle illnesses can be managed with the required treatment, exercise as well as eating the right kind of food. And the food we eat in the morning has a huge impact on not just what we tend to crave during the rest of the day but also our energy levels and mood. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra refers to one such food that she recommends including in our morning rituals – coconut. The nutritionist, in particular, refers to coconut water and tender coconut in her latest Instagram post.
Sharing a picture of a glass of coconut water and tender coconut, the nutritionist said, “The time and energy we invest in our morning rituals are sacred, often setting the tone for our entire day. With so many health-boosting morning rituals to choose from I start my day with coconut water and tender coconut.”
Explaining the reasons behind this, Lovneet Batra said that coconut water is a great source of hydration. “Hydration is one of coconut water's most well-known benefits, thanks to its electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium Electrolytes are great for everyday consumption—they help regulate my PH,” she wrote. She also added that having coconut water ensures one's “hunger signals are appropriate for breakfast”, in addition to helping one achieve “a good 15-20%” into one's daily fluid goal.
Additionally, coconut water also promotes circulation and radiant skin. This is due to the vitamin C content in coconut water which has a slew of antioxidant properties and naturally stimulates collagen synthesis.
Tender coconut, meanwhile, has several health benefits, explains Lovneet Batra. She wrote, “Eating raw coconut could really turn your life around as coconuts are high in fibre, which helps bulk up your stool and support bowel regularity, keeping your digestive system healthy, plus the fat content in coconut nourishes your skin.”
She further said, “The MCTs in coconut are said to accelerate metabolism, which increases energy. It also contains lauric acid, which helps balance hormones naturally and increases estrogen levels, especially during menopause.”
See the nutritionist's post here:
Adding these to your diet will help you achieve your health goals and provide your body with the required nutrients.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.