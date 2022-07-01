ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Nutritionist Tells You Why You Should Add Tender Coconut & Coconut Water To Your Diet

Nutritionist Tells You Why You Should Add Tender Coconut & Coconut Water To Your Diet

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends using coconut in your morning health routine, here's why.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 1, 2022 02:56 IST
4-Min Read
Nutritionist Tells You Why You Should Add Tender Coconut & Coconut Water To Your Diet

Coconut water also replenishes the skin and promotes clear skin

The food we eat has a tremendous impact on our health and well-being. Most lifestyle illnesses can be managed with the required treatment, exercise as well as eating the right kind of food. And the food we eat in the morning has a huge impact on not just what we tend to crave during the rest of the day but also our energy levels and mood. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra refers to one such food that she recommends including in our morning rituals – coconut. The nutritionist, in particular, refers to coconut water and tender coconut in her latest Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of a glass of coconut water and tender coconut, the nutritionist said, “The time and energy we invest in our morning rituals are sacred, often setting the tone for our entire day. With so many health-boosting morning rituals to choose from I start my day with coconut water and tender coconut.”

Explaining the reasons behind this, Lovneet Batra said that coconut water is a great source of hydration. “Hydration is one of coconut water's most well-known benefits, thanks to its electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium Electrolytes are great for everyday consumption—they help regulate my PH,” she wrote. She also added that having coconut water ensures one's “hunger signals are appropriate for breakfast”, in addition to helping one achieve “a good 15-20%” into one's daily fluid goal.


RELATED STORIES
related

The Health Benefits Of Almonds: Heres What Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Has To Say

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights benefits of almonds.

related

Hing (Asafoetida): These Three Health Benefits Of Hing Will Convince You To Include It In Your Diet

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the health benefits of hing and why you must include it in your diet.

Additionally, coconut water also promotes circulation and radiant skin. This is due to the vitamin C content in coconut water which has a slew of antioxidant properties and naturally stimulates collagen synthesis.

Tender coconut, meanwhile, has several health benefits, explains Lovneet Batra. She wrote, “Eating raw coconut could really turn your life around as coconuts are high in fibre, which helps bulk up your stool and support bowel regularity, keeping your digestive system healthy, plus the fat content in coconut nourishes your skin.”


She further said, “The MCTs in coconut are said to accelerate metabolism, which increases energy. It also contains lauric acid, which helps balance hormones naturally and increases estrogen levels, especially during menopause.”

See the nutritionist's post here:

Adding these to your diet will help you achieve your health goals and provide your body with the required nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases