Here's Your Guide To Nutritionist-Approved Grilled Pineapple Salad Recipe

Eating salads is one of the easiest ways to increase the nutrients in your diet. Whether enjoyed in summer or in winter, salads let you include a variety of in-season fruits and vegetables, which simplifies the process of adding vitamins and minerals to your meals. If you are on the lookout for a new salad recipe for your menu, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is here to help. In a recent Instagram post, Pooja shared a grilled pineapple salad recipe with her followers. A mixture of grilled pineapple, crisp cucumber and a tangy dressing, the salad is quite simple to make and incredibly refreshing. Pooja detailed the process of making the dish in the shared video. Here is the full recipe:
Ingredients
For salad
1 Pineapple
1 red bell pepper
1 cucumber
1 purple cabbage
Few cherry tomatoes
Any other veggie of your choice
For dressing
1 tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
juice of 2 lemons
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp honey.
Instructions
-
Cut a pineapple into 1 cm thick slices and grill them lightly.
-
Next, grill a red bell pepper.
-
Dice your grilled pineapple, bell peppers, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, purple cabbage and any other veggies of your choice.
-
Make the dressing by mixing all the dressing ingredients together.
-
Toss the diced fruits and vegetables with the dressing. Chill and serve.
Pooja Malhotra often shares healthy recipes on social media. A week ago, she shared a recipe of a high-fibre and high-protein diet ice cream. The ingredients of this dessert included 1/2 cup soaked cashews, 11-12 soaked dates, 1 cup crumbled cottage cheese, 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/2 cup soaked cashews, 1/2 cup compound dark chocolate, 11-12 soaked dates and 1 cup low-fat milk (or plant milk).
As for the recipe, she simply blended all the ingredients until smooth. Then, she poured the mixture into a box, covered it with a wrap, and froze it for 6-8 hours. Your ice cream is ready!
Try this recipe at home for healthy and delicious meals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
