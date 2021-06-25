Having Trouble With PCOS? Try These Simple Lifestyle Changes
HIGHLIGHTS
- PCOS is affecting a huge number of women these days
- It affects women during their reproductive age
- Losing weight can help deal with PCOS symptoms
Living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome can be daunting. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that is very common among women of reproductive age. Its symptoms include irregular menstrual cycle, bloating, hair loss, severe mood swings, skin breakouts, and pigmentation, among others. While the symptoms can be intimidating, they can be kept in check with some easy and effective lifestyle changes. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared an Instagram Reels on the subject, with some nutritional and fitness solutions to help you cope with PCOS. In the video, Makhija suggests four easy changes to imbibe into your every routine for an effective way to handle PCOS.
PCOS Management: Try these 4 simple mantras
For starters, she suggests regulating your meals by focusing on how much you eat during every meal. The ideal diet plan is to eat a big breakfast, small lunch, and a lighter dinner, she said. "Include proteins like lentils, eggs, or meat in your everyday meal as they help to cut sugar cravings and improve ovarian functions," she suggested as another tip.
She also advised drinking a glass of vegetable juice every day as it is rich in several micronutrients that your body needs to help regulate hormones. "Exercise regularly for at least an hour or so every day. An active body will keep you fit and healthy," she also said in the video.
The nutritionist posted the Instagram Reels along with the caption, “Heal PCOS from the root. Small changes in day-to-day life are the best way to cure yourself of it forever.”
Watch the full video here:
Earlier, the celebrity nutritionist had shared a list of important nutrients and supplements to include in your everyday diet while living with PCOS. This includes Omega-3 as it regulates glucose metabolism and helps with weight loss. She also suggested N-acetyl cysteine which helps improve fertility, and Inositol/ myoinositol or Vitamin B8 while helps to regulate the menstrual cycle. And chromium which helps improve insulin sensitivity, she said.
While PCOS is a condition that can be difficult to live with, making changes in your lifestyle can help in keeping PCOS and its effects under check.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
