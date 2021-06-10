Want To Make Your Diet Healthy Yet Tasty? Here Are Some Tips For You
The expert said that following a diet that you don't enjoy is not sustainable in the long run.
Weight loss: Add spices to your diet to make your meals delicious
HIGHLIGHTS
- Your healthy diet can tasty too with the goodness of spices
- Prepare homemade dressings for your food
- Spices can also offer you many medicinal properties
It is a well-known fact that a wholesome diet and the right exercises are essential for our overall health and well-being. While there are a variety of workout routines and techniques to keep you on the move, a balanced diet is extremely important to ensure that you are on the right fitness track. Given how intrinsic food is to our culture and lives, it can be difficult to stick to a demanding diet, despite being aware of its benefits. However, according to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, there are some steps that you can take to ensure that you are not bored with your diet.
Is your diet boring? Here's what you should do
Explaining the concept in an Instagram video, she said, “Nobody likes to eat boring or bland food. Personally, I wouldn't last on a diet that is boring or that I do not enjoy eating, and I would expect the same from you guys.”
She further added, “The idea of health change is a change in lifestyle. If you don't like what you eat, you won't stick to our diet, in my opinion. Even if you do stick to it (for some time), you won't be able to sustain it. What can you do about it?
Offering a solution, Nmami said, “Add spice blends and homemade sauces to really spice up things and enjoy what you eat. This way you know what is in your food and you will maintain your health goals and stay healthy.”
She said that one could use spices such as ginger, garlic, oregano, chilli flakes, black pepper and chilli for this purpose. “Few homemade sauces I recommend are pesto, hung curd, mustard sauce and ginger garlic paste,” the expert added.
Along with the video, Nmami wrote in the caption, “Make food fun, interesting and tasty. Nobody will last on a diet that's bland or boring. So make sure to add spice blends or homemade sauces to spice it up.”
Watch the video here:
In a previous video, the expert has spoken about the need to consume a well-balanced diet that includes a healthy dose of proteins, vitamins, zinc and minerals. Advising people to stay away from trending diets, she said, “Diet trends are like fashion. It comes and goes. Stick to a diet that is sustainable. Eat what you're used to eating and adopt a well-balanced diet.”
(Nmami Agarwal is a Delhi-based nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
