ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Want To Make Your Diet Healthy Yet Tasty? Here Are Some Tips For You

Want To Make Your Diet Healthy Yet Tasty? Here Are Some Tips For You

The expert said that following a diet that you don't enjoy is not sustainable in the long run.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Jun 10, 2021 09:15 IST
4-Min Read
Want To Make Your Diet Healthy Yet Tasty? Here Are Some Tips For You

Weight loss: Add spices to your diet to make your meals delicious

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Your healthy diet can tasty too with the goodness of spices
  2. Prepare homemade dressings for your food
  3. Spices can also offer you many medicinal properties

It is a well-known fact that a wholesome diet and the right exercises are essential for our overall health and well-being. While there are a variety of workout routines and techniques to keep you on the move, a balanced diet is extremely important to ensure that you are on the right fitness track. Given how intrinsic food is to our culture and lives, it can be difficult to stick to a demanding diet, despite being aware of its benefits. However, according to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, there are some steps that you can take to ensure that you are not bored with your diet.

Is your diet boring? Here's what you should do

Explaining the concept in an Instagram video, she said, “Nobody likes to eat boring or bland food. Personally, I wouldn't last on a diet that is boring or that I do not enjoy eating, and I would expect the same from you guys.”


RELATED STORIES
related

Holi 2021: Things To Keep In Mind While Indulging In Holi Delicacies

Holi 2021: The festival of colours and sweet is here. From gujiyas to malpua the holi delicacies are irresistible. Here are some diet tips you can try.

related

Weight Loss-Friendly Snacks: 10 Healthy Options That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs

Weight loss: Healthy snacks loaded with protein, fibre and other nutrients can help you reduce overall calorie consumption. Here are some of these options you can add to your weight loss diet.

She further added, “The idea of health change is a change in lifestyle. If you don't like what you eat, you won't stick to our diet, in my opinion. Even if you do stick to it (for some time), you won't be able to sustain it. What can you do about it?

Offering a solution, Nmami said, “Add spice blends and homemade sauces to really spice up things and enjoy what you eat. This way you know what is in your food and you will maintain your health goals and stay healthy.”

Also read: Weight Loss: Prepare Your High Protein, Post-Workout Drink With This Desi Superfood

2f3c9n3o

Adding spices and homemade sauces to meals can make your diet delicious
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Amla Vs Goji Berry: Which Contains More Vitamin C? Let's Find Out

She said that one could use spices such as ginger, garlic, oregano, chilli flakes, black pepper and chilli for this purpose. “Few homemade sauces I recommend are pesto, hung curd, mustard sauce and ginger garlic paste,” the expert added.

Along with the video, Nmami wrote in the caption, “Make food fun, interesting and tasty. Nobody will last on a diet that's bland or boring. So make sure to add spice blends or homemade sauces to spice it up.”

Watch the video here:

Also read: Gut Health: Here's How Pickled-Probiotic Vegetables Can Help You Maintain A Healthy Gut

In a previous video, the expert has spoken about the need to consume a well-balanced diet that includes a healthy dose of proteins, vitamins, zinc and minerals. Advising people to stay away from trending diets, she said, “Diet trends are like fashion. It comes and goes. Stick to a diet that is sustainable. Eat what you're used to eating and adopt a well-balanced diet.”

(Nmami Agarwal is a Delhi-based nutritionist)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases