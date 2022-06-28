Health Tips For Corporate Executives: Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Explains What You Should Do To Improve Your Health
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee helps us identify the best lifestyle changes that promote better health for people working in corporate.
Having a healthy and filling breakfast before going to work is essential for good health
Today's fast‐paced lifestyle has had many unintended consequences on our health that appear gradually. To ensure career growth, people often work tirelessly, starting early and returning home late. By the time they wrap up their day, they are completely exhausted, physically and emotionally, and tend to lose the vital joys of spending time with their families. If you too feel the same, you are not alone, says nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. She says it's becoming a common problem among young people, which leads to unhealthy eating habits and easy weight gain.
“A stressful life can harm you in more ways than you think, impacting both your mental state and your hormones, diet, weight, sleep and the list goes on,” she says in an Instagram post.
The nutritionist outlines a few steps that can help overcome health problems.
1. De‐stress yourself
Practice deep breathing for five minutes twice a day. If possible, do it while travelling to work or while returning home.
2. Snack healthy
Eat peanuts or roasted chana. These provide fibre, protein, and minerals and have a low glycaemic index.
3. Don't skip breakfast
Focus on a combination of protein and high fibre carbs like whole-wheat bread, egg whites, steamed sprouts, chopped cucumber, and tomatoes. You can also have a moong dal chilla and a few almonds.
4. Eat home food
Have a simple lunch that has jowar or wheat rotis with bran. Include freshly cooked green vegetables. This will prevent unnecessary weight gain, and mood swings, and will keep you feeling full.
5. Load up on antioxidants
A glass of tomato and carrot juice before breakfast can do wonders.
6. Keep yourself hydrated
Switch to green tea instead of coffee and make sure you drink 8‐10 glasses of water in a day.
7. Make sure dinner is light
Having your last meal at 8 pm is an excellent practice.
8. Exercise daily
Dedicate 30 minutes to workout daily. It could even be a simple brisk walk.
Here's Anjali Mukerjee's post:
She advises people to not get trapped in an “endless rat‐race” that life may seem to be. Instead, follow the tips to improve health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
