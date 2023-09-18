Drinking Soft Drinks Can Harm Your Bone Health In These Many Ways
According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, drinking soft drinks can cause a condition known as hypocalcaemia
Drinking soft drinks can deteriorate bone and oral health
Soft drinks are a popular choice for people of all ages, but they come with a host of disadvantages. Loaded with sugar, they can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of diabetes. The acids in these beverages can also harm tooth enamel, causing dental problems. Furthermore, the caffeine and artificial additives in them can disrupt your sleep patterns and lead to unhealthy habits. However, there is another hidden danger to be aware of.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her recent Instagram Stories, strongly advises against consuming carbonated soft drinks. She highlights that these drinks, contain phosphoric acid (H3PO4). In theory, when there is an imbalance between high phosphorus and low calcium, it can leach calcium from your bones and other parts of your body, potentially leading to low calcium levels, a condition known as hypocalcaemia. To protect your health, it is wise to steer clear of these fizzy beverages.
Lovneet Batra keeps sharing valuable insights about bone health on her Instagram page. Recently, she shared a list of nutrients that can help prevent osteoporosis, a bone disease. Here are the nutrients she recommends.
1. Magnesium: This mineral plays a vital role in strengthening bones by becoming part of the bone structure itself.
2. Potassium: It helps maintain a healthy balance of calcium in the kidneys, which in turn safeguards against bone loss and helps regulate acid-base levels in the body.
3. Vitamin C: Abundantly found in fruits and veggies, Vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant, reducing oxidative stress and protecting bones from breaking down.
4. Phosphorus: Especially important during growth periods, adequate phosphorus intake is crucial for bone development. Low serum phosphate levels can indicate malnutrition, which is linked to fractures and osteoporosis risk.
5. Vitamin K: Present in leafy greens, Vitamin K plays a key role in activating essential bone proteins through a process called carboxylation, promoting bone health.
6. Zinc: This mineral is a critical component of over 200 enzymes and is essential for collagen synthesis and bone mineralization.
7. Vitamin B12: Necessary for DNA synthesis, Vitamin B12 may stimulate the activity of bone-building osteoblasts. It's also connected to other B vitamins like folate and vitamin B6 in metabolic pathways.
8. Protein: Consuming enough protein positively affects bone health by enhancing calcium absorption, boosting the secretion of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), and promoting lean body mass.
So avoid soft drinks, and incorporate these minerals into your diet for better bone health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
