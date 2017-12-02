Nutritional Remedies To Combat Pollution
- Vitamin C is the best antioxidant to combat pollution-related damage
- Omega 3 fatty acids provide excellent protection too
- Magnesium rich foods relax the tubules of the respiratory system
One of my favorite one-liners is 'Sitting is the new smoking'. In the present scenario, it would be appropriate to say that 'Breathing is the new smoking'.
Much has been said and written about pollution, yet the levels of toxic pollutants continue to rise at an unprecedented rate. All efforts in this direction become insignificant considering the enormity of the problem. As we observe World Pollution Prevention Day, I enlist here some food items that will help you combat the oxidative damage caused by pollutants-
1. Vitamin C rich foods- Vitamin C is the best antioxidant to combat the free radical damage caused by air pollutants. So generously include guava, amla (Indian gooseberry), citrus fruits, bell peppers, tomatoes, berries, papaya, broccoli and kiwi.
2. Omega 3 fatty acids provide excellent protection too; so include nuts especially walnuts, seeds especially flaxseed and chia seeds, fatty fish and fish oil.
3. Magnesium rich foods - they boost our immune system and also relax the tubules of the respiratory system. The best sources are nuts especially almonds and cashews; spinach, pumpkin seeds, yoghurt and legumes too are good sources.
4. Ginger - its active ingredient Gingerol has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties, it can be included in numerous dishes and beverages.
5. Turmeric enhances our natural defenses; its active ingredient, Curcumin is a potent anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant agent. Most Indian recipes are incomplete without turmeric. Turmeric milk (haldi wala doodh), also known as 'turmeric latte' in fashionable circles, is a powerful drink with amazing health benefits. Throw in a few chopped nuts/seeds and you have a protein packed super health drink.
6. Jaggery detoxifies our body, purifies blood, boosts immunity, delays ageing, prevents bronchitis, keeps your skin looking good (inspite of the pollution) and the list goes on. Combine it with chana/sesame/peanuts and it's your perfect winter companion too.
7. Keep yourself well hydrated, consume lots of water and fluids like nariyal pani, fresh lemonade, green tea, vegetable soups etc.
8. Micronutrient supplements including Vit C, Vit D, Vit E, Vit B12, beta carotene, omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium are helpful as micronutrient requirements increase due to oxidative stress.
Non dietary tips:
- Continue your exercise regime; exercise boosts our immune system too. Perform exercise indoors as air quality remains poor.
- Plant a tree if you can; indoor plants are useful to increase oxygen content.
- Use a good quality mask when you are outdoors.
- Last but not the least, opt for car pool, bike pool, and whenever possible ride a bicycle or walk so that you burn less fuel.
The food that we eat can either be the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison. The latter holds true for pollution too!
