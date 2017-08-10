Home » Living Healthy » Nadda Holds High-Level Meet To Take Stock Of Vector Borne Diseases
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Wednesday held a high level meeting to review the preventive measures and programmes underway to control vector borne diseases including dengue, malaria and chikungunya.
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Wednesday held a high level meeting to review the preventive measures and programmes underway to control vector borne diseases including dengue, malaria and chikungunya. During the meeting, the Minister ensured all states that there is no shortage of medicines, diagnostic kits etc. He also assured states that they should not hesitate to reach out central government for assistance.
He encouraged states to implement aggressive IEC campaigns to enhance awareness on prevention and control of vectors in their surrounding areas and neighbourhoods. ‘All available information on the measures to control vector borne diseases should be easily accessible’, he added. Mr Nadda highlighted the important role field workers and municipal corporations play in control measures and urged for more effective and engaged efforts.
Ministry of Health has also conducted review meetings with states and 14 advisories have been sent to all states to ensure preventive measure are in place for the vector-borne disease season. According to an MCD report, breeding of mosquitoes has been reported at 80,411 households in Delhi.
Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Director General ICMR, DR Jagdish Prasad Director General Health Services were also present at the high-level meeting.
According to the status report of Municipal Corporations released on July 31, of the 304 malaria cases, 137 affected people were residents of Delhi while the rest of the cases diagnosed here were from other states.
The total number of dengue cases has risen to 237, including 63 cases reported in July and 15 recorded in June. As on July 29, there have been 220 cases of Chikungunya of which 140 of the affected people were residents of Delhi.
