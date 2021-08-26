Monsoon Health Tips: Here Are A Few Ways To Prevent Urinary Tract Infection
The cases of urinary tract infections (UTIs) surge during monsoon, and can give a tough time to both, men and women. To prevent UTIs, one needs to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water and avoid holding back the urine. Read on to know more about this.
Urinary Tract Infection can affect both men and women
HIGHLIGHTS
- UTI affects more women than men
- Poor personal hygiene can increase the risk of UTI
- Drink enough water to keep UTI at bay
Monsoon is known to relieve one from the blistering heat and it is a much-awaited transition. But, you will also be shocked to know that the rainy season can make you fall prey to a plethora of diseases, allergies, and infections that can steal your peace of mind. The sudden changes in the body temperature can take a toll on your immune system and makes you prone to infections. It is a no-brainer that the dampness and humidity in monsoon can help multiplication and growth of bacteria and lead to urinary tract infection (UTI), in men and women during the rainy season.
Know about the urinary tract infection (UTI): A urinary tract infection (UTI) can be termed as a bacterial infection of the urinary system. It can be seen to affect the bladder first. If the UTI worsens then infection ascends upwards to involve the kidneys, which becomes a serious issue. Frequent urination, pain and lower abdominal discomfort, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, fever, and burning sensation while urination are the symptoms of a urinary tract infection. Thus, one will have to tackle it at the right time in order to stay healthy.
Follow these foolproof tricks to manage urinary tract infections
Stay hydrated: Hydration is key to good health as water is known to flush out the bacteria in the urinary tract. Hence, it is essential to drink around 10-12 glasses of water per day. But, remember to avoid over-hydration as it can create pressure on the kidneys and bladder. Also, avoid alcohol or caffeine consumption as it can make you urinate frequently by irritating your bladder.
Urinate from time to time: Are you one of them who hold back the urine? Then, it is not advisable for you to do so. Holding pee can allow the bacteria to multiply and lead to a UTI.
Practice safe sex: Those women who are sexually active need to follow good hygiene. Doing so can help them keep UTIs at bay. Empty the bladder soon after intercourse to get rid of the bacteria.
Say no to chemical products down there: Using sprays, powders, or deodorants that contain harmful ingredients can cause irritation, pain, and a burning sensation in the vaginal area. So, do not opt for these products.
Don't forget to wipe yourself: You need to wipe yourself from front to back as this will prevent the bacteria from spreading to your vagina or urethra. Try to wear skin-friendly undergarments made of a breathable fabric. Avoid wearing wet clothes or swimsuits for a longer time, and get rid of the tight jeans that don't allow proper circulation and increase the chances of bacterial growth causing a UTI.
Probiotics are a good option: Fermented foods, probiotic supplements are helpful in increasing the good gut bacteria and safeguarding you from a UTI.
Bid adieu to bubble baths: The frothy soaps can irritate the vagina and the skin around the genital region inviting UTIs.
(Dr S K Pal is a Urologist at Apollo Spectra, Nehru Enclave, Delhi)
