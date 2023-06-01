Mental Health: 4 Tips To Reduce Stress And Anxiety In The Workplace Amid Mass Layoffs
A lack of mechanism in handling challenges affects the employee productivity and negatively impacts employees' mental health.
Uncontrolled stress increases the risk of several diseases
With all major companies decreasing staff strength and expenses worldwide in the first half of 2023, life has not been simple for corporate workers. Majority of corporate employees are concerned about their future. A lack of mechanism within the corporate, to handle such challenges affects the employee productivity and negatively impacts employees' mental health. To improve productivity, employee happiness, engagement and to reduce stress it is essential to manage stress and anxiety through professional support.
The majority of companies now have an average age of around 28 years, with 35 to 40 percent of their workforce constituting Gen Z and Millennials. Increased mental health issues have recently occurred as a result of new-era challenges, social media, stressful life events, and competitive and scholastic strain due to greater exposure to digital and social media. Gen Z needs mental health education and supports more than ever because of new era issues like nomophobia, thanatophobia, burnout, overthinking, gaslighting, cyber bullying, stress, burnout, and sleep issues, which negatively affect their productivity.
In this article, we will delve into five approaches to minimize work-related stress and anxiety:
1. Practice mindfulness and meditation
By incorporating mindfulness and meditation into their day-to-day lives, employees can reduce the stress and anxiety experienced in the workplace. Focusing on the present moment and calming the mind are key components of mindfulness and meditation. This practice can help workers to become more aware of their thoughts and feelings and to better regulate their emotions. With regular practice, studies have shown that symptoms of anxiety and depression can be significantly reduced. Additionally, mindfulness and meditation can help to create a sense of balance and peace, which can help to reduce stress and improve an individual's overall well-being. By taking the time to practice mindfulness and meditation, employees can benefit from improved mental health and a more relaxed workplace.
Employees might set aside a short period of time each day to sit quietly and concentrate on their breathing in order to practise mindfulness and meditation. They can also try apps which offer guided meditations and mindfulness exercises.
2. Set realistic goals and prioritize tasks
Employees often experience stress and anxiety due to the pressure of having a lot of work to complete in a limited amount of time. To help reduce this stress, employees need to set realistic goals and prioritize their tasks. Breaking down larger tasks into smaller, more manageable ones and focusing on the most pressing and important tasks first can help employees stay organized and focused, while also reducing their levels of stress and anxiety.
By taking the time to properly plan and prioritize tasks, employees can ensure that they are completing their work in a timely and efficient manner, and can reduce their stress levels in the workplace.
3. Take breaks and practice self-care
Taking the time to prioritize breaks and self-care in the workplace is essential for creating an environment that is conducive to productivity and well-being. Taking regular breaks throughout the day to stretch, walk, or take a few deep breaths can help reduce tension and improve focus. Moreover, engaging in healthy habits such as eating nutritious foods, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly can help to reduce the impact of stress and anxiety and improve physical and mental health. By committing to these practices, employees can create a more positive workplace culture and reduce the effects of stress and anxiety.
4. Communicate with colleagues
Having effective communication in the workplace is paramount for reducing stress and anxiety levels. Employees should be encouraged to share their issues and concerns with their colleagues and managers to prevent any misunderstandings and conflicts that may arise.
Additionally, when employees and managers work together to set clear expectations and goals, it can help to create a sense of control and reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed. Promoting communication and collaboration in the workplace can go a long way in fostering a positive and stress-free environment.
Stress and anxiety are unfortunately common issues faced by many in today's workplace. However, there are a variety of strategies that can be implemented by both employees and employers to reduce their impact. Through mindfulness and meditation, setting realistic goals and priorities, taking breaks, practicing self-care, communicating with colleagues and managers, and seeking professional help, employees can make strides to reduce the impact of stress and anxiety in their work lives. Employers can also help by creating a supportive and stress-free work environment by promoting work-life balance, providing resources for stress management, and encouraging open communication. By taking these steps, both employees and employers can work together to reduce stress and anxiety in the workplace and improve overall well-being.
(Shivangi Sagar, Counseling Psychologist, Co-founder, HopeQure)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
