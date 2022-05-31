ASK OUR EXPERTS

Menopause And Superfoods: Here Are A Few Dietary Guidelines By Nutritionist Lovneet Batra

Menopause And Superfoods: Here Are A Few Dietary Guidelines By Nutritionist Lovneet Batra

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares her insight on a few menopause-friendly foods.
Eat almonds every day for nutritional support during menopause

Menopause can be a tough time for women. The end of the menstrual phase in a women's life means a lot of physical as well as mental changes. The menopausal phase involves several changes in one's hormones. This can lead to mood swings, hot flashes, etc. This usually occurs between the ages of 48 and 52 but there are also cases of early menopause. The phase can be a difficult one as women try to cope with the transformation of their bodies. But, nutritionist Lovneet Batra's advice can help. She has suggested a list of superfoods that are beneficial for a woman's health during the menopause phase.

1) Soy nuggets

Soy has proven to be a valuable asset for menopausal women. Soy is a phytoestrogen—plant-based compound acting as weak estrogens in the body—which are linked to reduced menopause symptoms and healthier bones.


2) Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds' high concentration of essential fatty acids (omega-3 and omega-6) can relieve inflammation, fluid retention, depression, and irritability. This little superfood with a nutty flavour is also a rich source of plant lignans. Those can modulate the metabolism and use of estrogen, and are therefore helpful for minimising menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, sweating, and vaginal dryness.

3) Almonds

Eat almonds every day for nutritional support during menopause. They are are a great source of healthy fat, which helps counter the drying effects of low estrogen levels. They are also high in magnesium, vitamin E complex, and riboflavin, which is essential to vascular integrity.

4) Lentils

Lentils, the superfood, attributes its richness to a nutrient known as isoflavone that aids in the regulation of hormones and can even help with menopause symptoms.

5) Spirulina

Spirulina contains large amounts of gamma-linolenic, another fatty acid that is converted into prostaglandins, the precursors to hormones. It has successfully helped with menopause. It is a good source of protein, which is essential for vegetarians and vegans, as well as iron, beta carotene, calcium, magnesium and chlorophyll.

Here's Lovneet Batra's post:

Not only will the foods you consume provide you the energy you need to get through menopause, but some of them may also help in easing the symptoms.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases