Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Why And How Jains Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti
Mahavir Jayanati falls on March 29 this year.
Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated widely in the Jain community
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir
- He was the last spiritual leader of the Jain community
- Mahavir Jayanti 2018 falls on March 29
This year, March 29 is observed as Mahavir Jayanti. The occasion is believed to be one of the most scared and auspicious festivals in the Jain community in the country. This day is celebrated because it marks the birth of Vardhamana Mahavira-who is known to be the 24th and last spiritual teacher or Tirthankara of Avasarpini. According to Jain cosmology, Avasarpini is half of the worldly cycle of time. As per the Gregorian calendar, Mahavir Jayanti falls anywhere between March and April. But according to Jain texts, Lord Mahavir was on born on the 13th day of bright half of the moon. This was in the month of Chaitra in 599 BCE.
The history of Mahavir Jayanti
Historian believe that Lord Mahavir was born in Ahalya Bhumi - a land which has supposedly not been ploughed by the owners for hundreds of years. Lord Mahavir was named Vardhamana - which is referred to as the one who grows. He was the son of Mahavira King Siddhartha of Kundagrama and Queen Trishala. Vardhamana or Lord Mahavir belonged to Ikshvaku dynasty.
Jain dynasty believes that during the birth of Lord Mahavir or Vardhamana, the queen used to get a lot of auspicious dreams of a great soul. These dreams were believed to be 14, and even 16 in number. It is also said that during the time of birth of Lord Mahavir or Vardhamana, astrologers had predicted long time ago that the birth would Tirthankara or Chakravartin.
It is said that the last Jain Tirthankara's teachings were all about non-violence, truth, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment. His teachings were called Jain Agamas. Lord Mahavira is said to achieve moksha or liberation from the cycle of birth and death, when her was 72 years old.
The celebration of Mahavir Jayanti
Jain community across the country celebrates Mahavir Jayanti in the loving memory of their last spiritual leader. Celebration includes a rath yatra wherein a procession is carried on along with the idol of Lord Mahavira. People recite Jain prayers and the idol of the lord is given a ceremonial bath. This ritual is known as abhisheka of the lord. S0me devotees also chant his teachings and prayers on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.
Food during Mahavir Jayanti
1. The one thing that Jains are very particular about is their vegetarian food. Jains eat non-onion and non-garlic food, which is considered to be healthier than food with garlic and onion according to Ayurveda.
2. Jain food is cooked in a simple manner without any excessive use of spices. Jain food can be digested easily makes you feel very light.
3. Jain food is known to be suitable for all body types.
4. If used with the right ingredients in the right quantities, Jain food can be considered non-fattening and healthy.
