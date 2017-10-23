This Portable Device Can Detect Malaria Within Seconds
A new portable device created by two institutes in Kolkata could now detect the common mosquito-borne malaria within seconds with an expense of only Rs. 10. A collaboration of teams from the Institute of Engineering and Management and the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and technology claim to have created this device. It is a low-cost, portable malaria detection tool which can also detect dengue with a few modifications.
"We have attached a mobile phone camera on a paper microscope which can be used to take image of blood sample on a slide with some chemicals, and the data can be processed at a central server to detect the presence of malaria cell," the Head of Department at Biswas, Shibpur IT, IIEST, Dr Arindam said.
Also known as the 'foldscope' this is an optical microscope which is the result of assembling simple components. The results of the test are sent back to a remote client and the doctors registered in the can check for results and prescribe the required treatment. All of the tests conducted on the same are logged on to a remote server automatically.
"Every patient will incur a cost of only Rs 10 for each test against a drop of blood taken from the tip of his finger, and the remote testing facility will give results within seconds and provide a hard copy of the report," he said.
Biswas further explained that this malaria detection, monitoring and treatment procedure and framework is patented. It is known as Centaur and the detection kit consisting of the paper-made and foldable microscope requires a manufacturing cost of Rs. 80 and is availed to people at Rs. 10.
"The entire process will not cost much considering the conventional microscope is high-priced. And we have registered 90% accuracy in test cases," a part of the project as an academician and not on behalf of IIEST, Biswas, explained.
