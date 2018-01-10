Here's What It Takes Hrithik To Maintain That 'Greek God' Body
Hrithik Roshan is fitness enthusiast and has often mesmerised his fans with his chiseled and toned body.
Hrithik Roshan turns 44 today
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 44th birthday today
- The actor is a fitness enthusiast and follows strict workout regimes
- Hrithik has a sweet tooth and often indulges in ice creams and chocolates
Hrithik Roshan, the handsome hunk of Bollywood turns 44 today! The Kaabil star with his charismatic personality has won many hearts through his acting, and more importantly dancing skills. The actor got the most heart-warming wish from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who took to Instagram to share a priceless selfie with him. She captioned the picture as "Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday...smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light...limitless (sic)".
The picture is from a recent trip of the ex-couple to France, along with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
An actor with a charming personality and pleasing attitude, Hrithik, today, is called amongst the aces because of films like Koi...Mil Gaya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Bang Bang!, and Guzaarish.
However, the actor is also a fitness enthusiast and has often mesmerised his fans with his chiseled and toned body.
Let's take a look at the actor's fitness regime:
According to a few media reports, Hrithik undergoes extremely rigorous workouts when he is preparing for his shoots.
He makes sure that he exercises twice, at least 4 days in a week. He usually performs around 25 minutes of cardio in the morning as well as evening. He also incorporates cross fit and weight training in his daily workout regime.
Squats, lunges, smith machine squats and single-legged squats are some of the exercises which he regularly performs.
The actor performs cross fit training at least 5 times in a week. This includes sandbag drills, bungee sprints, sledge hammer drills, tire flips, t-bar anchor wings, kickboxing and much more.
He begins his week by doing back, chest and calves workouts which includes dumbbell exercises, back extensions and calf raises while standing and sitting.
The next day, he performs the very tedious legs' workout.
He takes a mid-week break and performs abs, shoulders and calves workout on the following day. Side lateral raises, weighted sit-ups and reverse flyes and calf raises while standing and sitting are the exercises he performs on this day.
He ends his week with workout of the arms, which include a variety of dumbbell exercises.
His diet regime
Hrithik is a die-heart foodie and is not a person who would miss on his favourite food for a perfect physique. The actor has a sweet tooth and is extremely fond of ice creams and chocolates. Hence, to ensure optimum nutrition and sufficient making up for his food cravings, Hrithik takes assistance of Kris Gethin for his training and Marika Johansson for his diet.
Hrithik's usual diet includes around 100 gm of meat every day, along with some healthy carbs such as some pasta, spinach, sprouts and broccoli. He follows this routine for around 3 weeks and switches to a normal diet plan thereafter.
Meatballs, fish, pancakes, egg whites and toast are included in this diet plan. He also consumes a bit of protein powders, multivitamins and glutamine in his diet regime. Hence, Hrithik's diet is a diet with a variety of tastes, including salads, oatmeal and brown rice a well.
May he continue with his ever inspiring fitness goals! We wish the superstar a very happy birthday!
