Bent Leg Sit Up And Reach: Heres A Guide For You To Perform This Exercise Perfectly
The fitness trainer shared a step-by-step guide to perform the 'Bent Leg Sit Up & Reach' move.
Right form of the exercise helps you get the maximum results
Exercising is important for the body. However, what's even more important is doing it the right way. In other words, the right form is most important for a person to benefit from the workout. In an Instagram video, fitness trainer Kayla Itsines addressed the same. She shared step-by-step guide to perform the famous 'Bent Leg Sit Up and Reach'. “This form check is for a nice combination movement, the ‘Bent Leg Sit Up & Reach', which sounds a lot more complicated than it actually is,” she mentioned in the caption of the video.
Bent Leg Sit Up And Reach: Do's and don'ts to follow while performing this
The workout routine consists of Bent Leg Sit-Up, Hip Thrust and Reach.
Kayla wrote in the caption, “First, let's just master doing a hip thrust, supported up by your arms. For this exercise, make sure that you are hands are facing backwards, away from your body, to create that tabletop position."
"Next, the bent leg sit-up, which, I'm sure, we have all done before! Make sure that your core is engaged, and you are slowly rolling yourself up, without straining your neck. Now, let's put that all together to make one movement, and add that reach at the end.”
She added, “And there you have it, new exercise perfected.”
Watch her video here:
Once the form is perfected, you can move on to complex workout routines shared by Kayla. This is one such routine that includes high-intensity interval training exercises (HIIT) that can be done at home. “This program blends together a fast High Intensity Interval Training format, with a strong focus on your core and abs,” she wrote. Read more about it here.
Another pressing issue of being at home throughout the day in the pandemic is gaining weight. Kayla shared a set of exercises that can help us in burning fat with minimal equipment at home. “This program is perfect for completing at home with minimal equipment, but you can absolutely complete this in the gym too. These exercises focus on strengthening your core, so get ready to feel the burn,” read an excerpt from her post. Click here to know more about the exercises
Perfect your form, and add these workouts to your regular routine for a fit and toned physique.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
