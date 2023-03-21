Home »  Living Healthy »  Is Blood In Urine A Sign Of Kidney Cancer? Expert Answers

Is Blood In Urine A Sign Of Kidney Cancer? Expert Answers

Smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, family history and radiation exposure are some of the factors that increase the risk of kidney cancer.
  By: Dr. Vikram Shah Batra  Updated: Mar 21, 2023 11:15 IST
3-Min Read
Is Blood In Urine A Sign Of Kidney Cancer? Expert Answers

Loss of appetite, weight loss and low-grade fevera re a few signs of kidney cancer

Improved results depend on being aware of kidney cancer's initial symptoms and warning indications. Hematuria, or blood in the urine, is one of the most typical symptoms of kidney cancer. The patient should be concerned if they find blood in their urine because there are typically no additional complaints, no pain, and no discomfort. Kidney cancer-related blood in the urine is sometimes painless, occasionally visible in the urine collection container, but always noticeable when the urine is tested.

However, other illnesses besides kidney cancer can also cause blood in the urine, such as cystitis, urinary tract infections (UTIs), bladder and prostate cancer, blood thinner overdoses, urinary tract stones, and cancer of the prostate and bladder.

Additional indicators of kidney cancer include a lump or tumour in the kidney region (flanks), weariness, flank discomfort, a general feeling of being poorly, loss of appetite, weight loss, low-grade fever, bone pain, high blood pressure, anaemia, or abnormal blood calcium levels.



RELATED STORIES
related

Kidney Cancer Awareness: Know All About Renal Cancer

Kidney cancer usually begins as a tumor within the kidney. As these tumors grow larger, they affect the ability of kidneys to filter blood.

related

Meat increases kidney cancer risk

Eating red meat increases a person's risk of developing the most common type of kidney cancer, while eating vegetables has a protective effect.

Causes and Diagnosis

The risk factors for kidney cancer include smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, family history, and radiation exposure, despite the fact that there is no recognized cause for the condition. Anyone who displays any of the above-mentioned kidney cancer symptoms should contact a doctor immediately.

The following tests may be used to identify and evaluate cancer:

  • Urine examination
  • Blood tests
  • CT scan, and
  • MRI of the abdomen and biopsy of the tumor

Different Stages of Kidney Cancer

How serious kidney cancer is depends on its stage.

The stage of a cancer is based on the location and size of the tumor, the extent to which lymph nodes are affected, and the degree to which the cancer has spread, if at all, to other tissues and organs.

Stage I and Stage II kidney cancers, in which the tumour has not spread outside of the kidney, are considered early stages.

Locally advanced kidney cancer includes Stage III cancers, where the tumor has spread to nearby structures.

Advanced kidney cancer, a stage IV tumour, has spread to other organs in addition to the kidney.

Management and Treatment

The patient's age, general health, and the stage and grade of the tumour all play an important role in how kidney cancer is treated. Surgery, ablation, radiation therapy, targeted drug therapy, immunotherapy, and sometimes chemotherapy are among the available treatment modalities.

Prevention

Different causes result in different cancer types. The causes of kidney cancer and potential preventative measures are still being investigated. Although kidney cancer cannot totally be prevented, there are certain strategies to lower one's risk, such as:

  • Quitting smoking
  • Lowering blood pressure
  • Maintaining a healthy body weight
  • Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables and low in fat

(Dr. Vikram Shah Batra, Consultant Urology, HCMCT Manipal hospitals, Dwarka)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath
12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases