Indoor Pollution: Follow These 5 Tips To Improve Indoor Air Quality
Just like outside, indoors are loaded with pollutants too. Here are some tips that can help you prevent indoor pollution.
Clean your house regularly to reduce indoor pollution
As the modern lifestyle continues to evolve, a phenomenon that has been further accelerated during the pandemic, is that of 'staying at home.' The fact that so many of daily our tasks today can be performed efficiently without stepping out of our homes, has given rise to the 'indoor generation', that is now spending almost 90% of their time in an indoor space. Hence, what is surprising, is that the awareness about the menace and hazards arising out of indoor pollution is hardly proportionate to what one is being exposed to for most part of the day.
The air in one's home can contain a variety of substances, from tiny elements and particles such as allergens, VOCs (Volatile organic compounds), NO2, benzene and dust. These are a result of regular human behaviour and activities that we follow in our everyday life like cleaning homes using disinfects, cooking, especially deep frying, smoking etc. are a major source of airborne particles that contribute to pollutants in households. These pollutants are often not visible to the naked eye and can create an unhealthy indoor environment. Here are some tips from Dyson Engineer Sam Taylor, which can help keep your indoor pollution-free.
1. Use cleaning products wisely
Some of the pollutants found in our homes can come from the chemicals in cleaning products we use on kitchen surfaces, bathrooms and windows. Therefore, using an alternate such as a natural cleaning product could help lower indoor pollution.
2. Vacuum regularly
A research conducted in Indian households and associate cars showed that bacteria, dust mite, cockroach and dog allergens are commonly found in spaces where we sit, play and sleep. The best way to keep your spaces such as upholstery, carpets, tabletops and floors free of pet hair and dust is by vacuuming regularly and effectively. When you dust your sofa or play with a cushion, one might see a burst of dust in the air. This dust can stay in the air indoors and be breathed in, however regular vacuuming is one of the easiest ways to reduce particulate pollution at home.
3. Scents in moderation
Some of the things we might enjoy at home, like scented candles, can also be sources of indoor air pollution. Rather than completely letting go of lighting candles, try them in moderation and preferably in the evening. Additionally, make sure to air out or ventilate your room afterwards.
4. Be careful when letting in "fresh air"
If you reside close to a high traffic area or a busy road, opening the window can allow outdoor pollution into your home.
5. Use right cooking methods
Be aware that when you are cooking at home, some cooking methods can create pollution. Frying with oil can create particulate pollution. When cooking, make sure to use suitable ventilation or a purifier or open a window if the outdoor air pollution is suitable.
