Indoor Pollution: Follow These 5 Tips To Improve Indoor Air Quality

Indoor Pollution: Follow These 5 Tips To Improve Indoor Air Quality

Just like outside, indoors are loaded with pollutants too. Here are some tips that can help you prevent indoor pollution.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 14, 2021 09:03 IST
3-Min Read
Indoor Pollution: Follow These 5 Tips To Improve Indoor Air Quality

Clean your house regularly to reduce indoor pollution

As the modern lifestyle continues to evolve, a phenomenon that has been further accelerated during the pandemic, is that of 'staying at home.' The fact that so many of daily our tasks today can be performed efficiently without stepping out of our homes, has given rise to the 'indoor generation', that is now spending almost 90% of their time in an indoor space. Hence, what is surprising, is that the awareness about the menace and hazards arising out of indoor pollution is hardly proportionate to what one is being exposed to for most part of the day.

The air in one's home can contain a variety of substances, from tiny elements and particles such as allergens, VOCs (Volatile organic compounds), NO2, benzene and dust. These are a result of regular human behaviour and activities that we follow in our everyday life like cleaning homes using disinfects, cooking, especially deep frying, smoking etc. are a major source of airborne particles that contribute to pollutants in households. These pollutants are often not visible to the naked eye and can create an unhealthy indoor environment. Here are some tips from Dyson Engineer Sam Taylor, which can help keep your indoor pollution-free.

1. Use cleaning products wisely


Some of the pollutants found in our homes can come from the chemicals in cleaning products we use on kitchen surfaces, bathrooms and windows. Therefore, using an alternate such as a natural cleaning product could help lower indoor pollution.

e5pms7no

Use natural cleaning products to avoid pollutants
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Vacuum regularly

A research conducted in Indian households and associate cars showed that bacteria, dust mite, cockroach and dog allergens are commonly found in spaces where we sit, play and sleep. The best way to keep your spaces such as upholstery, carpets, tabletops and floors free of pet hair and dust is by vacuuming regularly and effectively. When you dust your sofa or play with a cushion, one might see a burst of dust in the air. This dust can stay in the air indoors and be breathed in, however regular vacuuming is one of the easiest ways to reduce particulate pollution at home.

3. Scents in moderation

Some of the things we might enjoy at home, like scented candles, can also be sources of indoor air pollution. Rather than completely letting go of lighting candles, try them in moderation and preferably in the evening. Additionally, make sure to air out or ventilate your room afterwards.

4. Be careful when letting in "fresh air"

If you reside close to a high traffic area or a busy road, opening the window can allow outdoor pollution into your home.

5. Use right cooking methods

Be aware that when you are cooking at home, some cooking methods can create pollution. Frying with oil can create particulate pollution. When cooking, make sure to use suitable ventilation or a purifier or open a window if the outdoor air pollution is suitable.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

