Home »  Living Healthy »  #HumFitTohIndiaFit: PM Narendra Modi Responds To Virat Kohli's Fitness Challenge, Know His Fitness Mantra

#HumFitTohIndiaFit: PM Narendra Modi Responds To Virat Kohli's Fitness Challenge, Know His Fitness Mantra

#HumFitTohIndiaFit: PM Modi posted a video on twitter this morning and shared his fitness mantra with the nation in reponse to Virat Kohli's fitness challenge.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 13, 2018 01:48 IST
1-Min Read
#HumFitTohIndiaFit: PM Narendra Modi Responds To Virat Kohli

PM Modi says that yoga is the most important aspect of his fitness

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Virat Kohli challenged PM Narendra Modi to share his fitness secret
  2. PM Modi shared a video of his fitness mantra this morning
  3. PM Modi says that yoga is the most important aspect of his fitness

We thought that our leaders and celebs are fit but we could never really see what their favorite workout or the secret to their fitness is. It was only after union minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore launched the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative that we could get an insight of it all. The union minister shared a video on twitter performing push-ups in his office while talking about how inspired he is by PM Modi and challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal to share their fitness secrets. And in no time, this initiative became a hit in the nation. Each day more and more celebs, sports personalities, ministers and people from the general populous challenged each other.


