Highest Number Of Air Pollution-Linked Deaths In India: Tips To Control Household Pollution
India accounts for highest number of pollution-related deaths in the world with household pollution as a high-risk factor. Here's a list of tips to prevent household pollution.
HIGHLIGHTS
- India has witnessed over 5.2 lakh premature deaths in 2015
- 1.2 lakh of 5.2 lakh deaths take place due to household pollution
- Avoid smoking indoors to prevent household pollution
According to The Lancet Countdown 2017 (global research study of various climatic change indicators), India has witnessed over 5.2 lakh premature deaths in 2015. This is attributed to the health impact of PM 2.5, fine and respirable pollution particles. This report was released on Monday and pointed out that the biggest factors responsible for premature deaths in the country are fuel emissions while cooking followed by industries and coal-fired power plants which are both high-stack pollution sources. The report also warned that heat wave in India has increased by 0.8 everyday on an average from 2000 to 2016.
The report is based on a research conducted by 24 academic institutions in all the continents. It suggested that 1.2 lakh of 5.2 lakh pollution-related deaths take place due to household pollution, 95000 due to industrial pollution and 80000 due to coal emissions. The 'natural' sources of air pollution accounted for as many as 97000 deaths. Authors of the report assessed that India accounts for highest number of premature deaths followed by China, among south-east Asian countries.
Since household pollution is the biggest factor responsible for premature pollution-linked deaths, here's a set of tips on how you can prevent indoor pollution.
1. Avoid smoking indoors
2. Hang and use crafted materials in well-ventilated areas of your home
3. Keep your shoes outside your door
4. Minimize use of air fresheners
5. Reduce use of scented candles
6. Use an air conditioner to control moisture in the air
7. Use exhaust fans in your bathroom and kitchen
8. Remove carpets
9. Wash your bedding regularly
10. Fix all water leaks