Reasons Why You Should Have Muskmelons
Muskmelon, also known as kharbooja, has many health benefits. Know more
Muskmelons are rich in potassium, which helps in reducing blood pressure
The summer months can become tiring. In this case, fruits always come to the rescue. A proper diet, including a lot of water and fruit intake, helps rejuvenate the body from time to time. Fruits with high water content and revitalising nutrients are a boon during the hot months. Muskmelon, also known as kharbooja, is an essential fruit that you can include in your diet this season. It's not only hydrating but also a powerhouse of nutrients that are required by the body. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about its health benefits in an Instagram post. Here's a list of health benefits of this popular summer fruit. Take a look:
- Keeps heart healthy: Muskmelons are rich in potassium, which helps in reducing blood pressure, thereby keeping the heart-healthy. Also, the adenosine in muskmelons has blood-thinning properties, which can help reduces the risk of heart ailments
- Good for your eyes: The high amount of vitamin A and beta carotene in muskmelon helps sharpen eyesight as well as reduce the risk of developing cataracts.
- Prevents kidney stones: An extract of muskmelon called oxykine has proven qualities of curing kidney disorders and stones. It also cleanses the kidneys owing to its high-water content.
- Eases menstrual cramps: Due to its anti-coagulant property, it dissolves clots and eases muscle cramps.
Muskmelon is a summer treat that is delicious as well as healthy.
Take a look at the post:
If you are looking for summer fruits that you can include in your diet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has another suggestion. She wants us to focus on mangoes. We all love to eat mangoes when they are in season. But how many of us know that it is rich in several nutrients. It supports eye health and alkalises the body. It is also rich in antioxidants. Mangos are packed with polyphenols, which are compounds that act as antioxidants to protect the body from damaging free radicals. Here's her post:
Consume summer fruits to take care of your body during this season.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.